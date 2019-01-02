Borussia Dortmund have confirmed that Christian Pulisic has joined Chelsea in a £58m deal, but the attacking midfielder will not move to Stamford Bridge until the end of the season as he will remain in Germany on loan.

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed that Christian Pulisic has joined Chelsea in a £58m deal, but the attacking midfielder will not move to Stamford Bridge until the end of the season as he will remain in Germany on loan.

Confirmed: Chelsea sign Christian Pulisic in £58m transfer - but he will remain with Borussia Dortmund until the end of the season

The 20-year-old, who has already played for the United States 23 times since making his debut in 2016, has become Chelsea’s third most-expensive signing in their history after the £71m deal for goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and £60m acquisition of striker Alvaro Morata, and although Chelsea are yet to formally announce the move, Dortmund issued a statement on Wednesday morning to confirm the agreed deal.

However, the move will likely be seen as an expensive one given that Pulisic had just one more year remaining on his contract come the end of the season and would’ve been available on a free transfer in 2020 had he not extended his deal at the Signal Iduna Park.

"It was always Christian's dream to play in the Premier League,” said Dortmund’s sporting director Michael Zorc. “That certainly has to do with his American background, and as a result we were unable to extend his contract. Because of this, we have decided to accept an extremely lucrative bid by Chelsea, given the low contract security.

"Christian Pulisic is a perfect player. I am sure that in the coming months he will do everything in his power to bring his high quality to the team and to achieve his sporting goals with his team-mates Borussia Dortmund.”

More to follow

Online Editors