Chelsea's hopes of closing gap hit by James blow

Chelsea right-back Reece James is facing a spell on the sidelines as he waits to find out whether he will need surgery on a knee injury.

James has been managing a problem with his knee that got worse after the defeat by Wolves last Tuesday. The defender has since had a scan at Chelsea's Cobham training ground and is waiting to find out what action the club decide to take.

James may either have to sit out the next few weeks or undergo surgery to seek a more permanent fix. He is expected to miss tonight's Premier League game against West Ham United at Stamford Bridge.

Losing the player for any length of time would be a huge blow for Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard after the 21-year-old moved ahead of captain Cesar Azpilicueta as the club's first-choice right-back.

Despite playing in defence, James also offers an important attacking option for Chelsea, who are aiming to bounce back against West Ham tonight following two successive defeats in the league.

Azpilicueta is a more-than-able deputy, but Lampard will want as many players as fit as possible, with Chelsea about to play four Premier League games in 14 days. After the visit of West Ham, they face Arsenal and Aston Villa in 48 hours, before hosting Manchester City on January 3. As well as impressing for Chelsea, James has also forced his way into England manager Gareth Southgate's plans.

Although England do not play again until March, competition for at right-back is fierce, with James battling against Kyle Walker, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kieran Trippier.

Meanwhile, Lampard says David Moyes is doing "the job of a top manager" at West Ham and scoffed at the suggestion that the Scot, who took Sunderland down in 2017 and kept the Hammers in the top flight in two different spells, needed to restore a tarnished reputation.

"There is nothing for him to redeem," Lampard said. "Any manager understands that, at whatever club you are at - I am at Chelsea, David Moyes is at West Ham and was at Manchester United, and other clubs - there are always a million factors behind the scenes.

"But what is clear is that the clubs that he has managed are top football clubs, and what he is doing at West Ham at the minute is the job of a top manager." (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Chelsea v West Ham, live, Sky Sports, 8.0

Telegraph.co.uk