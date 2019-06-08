Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri set to sign three-year contract with Juventus

The Chelsea hierarchy was suitably concerned by the team’s mixed form through the middle of the season to consider sacking Sarri this summer – despite Chelsea ultimately winning the Europa League in style and finishing third in the Premier League – and the approach by Juventus has settled the situation.

Sarri’s agent met with Chelsea directors on Friday, according to the Guardian, to agree the manager’s departure, with Juventus expected to pay no fee for the 60-year-old’s services.

The news comes on the back of star player Eden Hazard’s £89m transfer to Real Madrid and Chelsea’s decision to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport over their two-window transfer ban, and will mean a period of transition at Stamford Bridge both on and off the pitch.

Chelsea are understood to be interested in the former Juventus manager Max Allegri, while the club’s all-time top scorer Frank Lampard, Wolves’ Nuno Espirito Santo and Watford’s Javi Garcia are all under consideration, as well as England assistant coach and former Chelsea assistant manager Steve Holland.

