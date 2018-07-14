Sport Chelsea

Chelsea announce Maurizio Sarri as their replacement for the axed Antonio Conte

Maurizio Sarri
Maurizio Sarri
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Chelsea have appointed Maurizio Sarri as their new head coach on a three-year contract.

The 59-year-old Italian takes over at Stamford Bridge from Antonio Conte, who was sacked on Friday.

During three years with Napoli, Sarri helped the club to two second-placed finishes in Serie A and won the Coach of the Year award in 2017.

Sarri said: "I am very happy to be coming to Chelsea and the Premier League. It is an exciting new period in my career."

"I look forward to starting work and meeting the players on Monday ahead of travelling to Australia, where I will be able to get to know the squad and begin our match action," Sarri added.

"I hope we can provide some entertaining football for our fans, and that we will be competing for trophies at the end of the season, which is what this club deserves."

Director Marina Granovskaia added: "We are delighted to welcome Maurizio and are looking forward to him bringing his football philosophy to Chelsea.

"Maurizio's Napoli side played some of the most exciting football in Europe, impressing with their attacking approach and dynamism, and his coaching methods significantly improved the players at his disposal.

"He has plenty of experience in Serie A and the Champions League and we know he is relishing the chance to work in the Premier League."

