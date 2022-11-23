Chelsea won’t take Cristiano Ronaldo as RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku, 25, is Stamford Bridge man

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be going to Stamford Bridge, according to reports. Photo: Reuters

Chelsea do not intend to sign free agent Cristiano Ronaldo following his Manchester United exit, according to reports in the UK media.

Ronaldo agreed to cancel his contract at United in the wake of his explosive interview with Piers Morgan last week in which he criticised the club.

Chelsea considered a move to sign Ronaldo in the summer after the 37-year-old was offered to Blues co-owner Todd Boehly by his agent Jorge Mendes.

Boehly discussed the prospect of signing Ronaldo with Thomas Tuchel, but then Chelsea head coach knocked back the idea.

Ronaldo is now searching for a new club in January after he waived the £15.5million he was owed on his United contract, which had been due to expire next summer, to force through his Old Trafford exit.

However, Chelsea know the Portugal international is not a fit for new manager Graham Potter’s style of play and will not move to sign him.

The west London club are instead trying to sign RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku and expect to seal a £50m move for the 25-year-old next summer, with several sources around Chelsea believing it is done.

The signing of further forwards is reliant on player sales, with Hakim Ziyech wanted by AC Milan and Christian Pulisic attracting interest from Juventus.