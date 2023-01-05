Chelsea v Manchester City: How can you watch Premier League game in Ireland tonight?

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga shakes hands with manager Graham Potter after the Nottinham Forest draw. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA

Manchester City aim to make up ground in the Premier League title race with victory over Chelsea today.

Arsenal’s draw on Tuesday against Newcastle means a fourth-straight win over the Blues will leave City just five points off the top.

Graham Potter’s inconsistent Chelsea, meanwhile, have slumped to tenth in the table but a win over the defending champions would at least return them to the European places.

After facing off on Thursday night at Stamford Bridge, these two teams will then relocate to Manchester for an FA Cup meeting on Sunday.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

Chelsea vs Man City is scheduled to kick off at 8pm Irish time on Thursday 5 January.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. It will also stream live on the broadcaster’s Sky Go app and will also be available on NOW TV.

What is the team news?

Reece James’ latest injury sees him join long-term absentees N’Golo Kante and Armando Broja on the sidelines, but midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is back in training for Chelsea. However, the game may come too soon for recovering left back Ben Chilwell.

City are set to be without centre backs Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias, both of whom are dealing with minor injuries.

What else to read?

Richard Jolly highlights the difference between the respective managers

Read More

Chelsea’s tranfer business is chaotic still

Read More

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea XI: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Silva, Koulibaly, Cucurella, Kovacic, Zakaria, Sterling, Mount, Pulisic, Aubameyang.

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Akanji, Cancelo, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Haaland, Foden.

Odds

Chelsea - 4/1, Man City - 13/20, Draw - 3/1

Prediction

City look capable of capitalising on Arsenal’s stalemate with Newcastle to narrow the gap at the top.