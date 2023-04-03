Chelsea v Liverpool: What time, what TV channel and everything you need to know

Blue is the colour - around Anfield and down the Fulham Road.

Graham Potter gone after only a wet day in the job. He has Chelsea in the quarter-final of the Champions League. A gentleman of football. But sentiment walks alone on the Bridge over troubled waters.

Twelve managers have packed their bags in the Premier League this season. Jurgen Klopp feels it's only past deeds that are keeping his name on the Boot Room door.

Liverpool are not the team of old. Their confidence is broken, the old swagger is gone. A team blowing lukewarm and very cold. On Saturday, Manchester City swept past them at the Etihad, 4-1.

Liverpool are eight in the table and Chelsea are 11th. Both a long way from the summit. Liverpool are on 42 points, eight points away from a Top Four spot. Chelsea have 38 points. Last Saturday they lost two-nil at home to the Villa.

Not so long ago, this duel was a highlight of the campaign. Now it has the feel, and all the reality, of a mid-table end-of-season fixture.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks-off (Tuesday) at Stamford Bridge (8.0).

Where can I watch it?

It's live on Sky Sports.

What the coaches say:

Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool): "We have to sort things out. We cannot continue to play like we have been at times this season. I'm really disappointed. We have to find a way out and that's what we are continually working on."

Bruno Saltor (Chelsea Interim Head Coach): "Graham (Potter) did an amazing job. Football is a complex business. We have to try and keep positive and focus on the Liverpool game. We lost against Villa, but I felt it was a good performance. We created a lot of chances."

Predicted score

Chelsea 1

Liverpool 1