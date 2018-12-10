Chelsea have stepped up their investigation into alleged racist abuse directed at Man City star Raheem Sterling, suspending four fans as they continue to look into the allegations.

Chelsea suspend four fans from attending matches after allegations of racist abuse directed at Raheem Sterling

Video footage surfaced after Chelsea's 2-0 win over Man City of Sterling being abused by home supporters at Stamford Bridge, with accusations of racism subsequently emerging.

Sterling took to social media to discuss how black footballers are covered by the press after the game, and has received widespread support following the weekend's incident.

Chelsea subsequently launched an investigation, and announced tonight that they are suspending four people from attending matches as they continue to look into the matter.

"Chelsea Football Club has suspended four people from attending Chelsea matches pending further investigations into allegations regarding the behaviour of supporters towards Raheem Sterling during our match against Manchester City on Saturday," the club said in a statement.

"Our investigations into this matter are ongoing. We are fully supporting the police investigation and any information we gather will be passed on to them.

"Chelsea Football Club finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour abhorrent and if there is evidence of ticket holders taking part in any racist behaviour, the club will issue severe sanctions, including bans. We will also fully support any criminal prosecutions."

Manchester City issued a reactive statement welcoming Chelsea's announcement and confirmed they and Sterling were helping with the police's inquiries.

"Manchester City FC welcomes Chelsea FC's decision to issue suspensions to the individuals who verbally abused Raheem Sterling during the match at Stamford Bridge on Saturday," City's statement read.

"The club and Raheem are fully engaged with Chelsea FC and the investigating authorities as they continue to examine the events in question.

"Manchester City and Raheem are committed to working with all relevant parties and organisations to support the objective of eradicating racism from the game."

Online Editors