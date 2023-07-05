Chelsea still searching for shirt sponsorship after club backs out of controversial deal with online casino

Chelsea's new head Coach Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea Training Ground on July 3, 2023 in Cobham, England. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea have been forced to end negotiations with the online casino Stake over becoming the club’s new front of shirt sponsor.

A one-year deal with Stake had been close to being completed, which prompted criticism from the Chelsea Supporters’ Trust and other groups of fans over the possibility of the club partnering with a betting firm.

Chelsea have encountered a number of challenges in trying to find a front of shirt sponsor after seeing the Premier League block a proposed deal with Paramount over broadcasting rights.

It was also reported that the Stamford Bridge club had seen discussions with a company from the crypto sector fall apart, while the Blues are believed to have rejected an offer from Allianz.

Chelsea’s front of shirt sponsorship with telecommunication company Three ends this summer and was worth an estimated £40million a year.

Three came under fire from groups of supporters when they suspended their sponsorship after sanctions were placed on former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich.

Experts had been shocked to find out that Chelsea were giving serious consideration to replacing Three with Stake, claiming the proposed deal was not big enough to make the reputational damage worth it.

No official reasons have been declared on why Chelsea have now backed out of negotiations with Stake, but the news is expected to be welcomed by fans and the Supporters’ Trust – as well as campaigners against gambling.

While Chelsea are still working on finding a front of shirt sponsor, it will not be Oman Air, despite images of a company representative posing with new head coach Mauricio Pochettino on Tuesday night.

Oman Air appear to have become a partner of Chelsea of some sort, the brand’s name and logo is not expected to appear on the club’s shirt during the forthcoming season.