Chelsea 'reluctantly accept' Real Madrid's offer for Eden Hazard

Chelsea have 'reluctantly accepted' an offer from Real Madrid for their playmaker Eden Hazard, in a deal that could be worth up to €140m if all clauses in the deal are met.

After a meeting with Chelsea director Marina Granocskia and Real Madrid CEO Jose Angel Sanchez in London on Monday, an agreement has been reached a deal that satisfies all parties, after Hazard made it clear that he wanted to make the move to Madrid.

Now he is set to realise his dream of playing for Real Madrid, after Chelsea chiefs stood by an agreement made last summer that they would consider selling him to the Spanish giants if they right offer was lodged this summer.

Hazard was keen to explore the possiblity of a move Real Madrid last summer following his impressive performances during last summer's World Cup finals with Belgium, but he agreed to commit one more season to Chelsea on the understanding that the door would be open for him to leave this summer.

The initial fee agreed by the two clubs will guarantee Chelsea €100m for the player they signed from Lille for around €40m in the summer of 2012, with the Belgian maestro going on to play 353 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 110 goals.

Hazard confirmed after last month's Europa League final win against Arsenal that he was ready to end his seven-year stay at Stamford Bridge, with the transfer he has long craved now on the brink of being confirmed.

The fine details of the move have stalled Real Madrid's hopes of confirming the deal earlier this week, with Chelsea holding out for a larger up front payment as discussions over the nature of the add-ons was the subject of intense negotiation.

With Chelsea accepting the player has decided to leave the club, they have reached an agreement that they feel should ensure they collect a large portion of add-ons, with the targets Hazard and Real Madrid will need to reach for the clauses in the contract to be activated believed to be well within reach for the club and their new star signing.

However, the timing of Hazard's move is problematic for Chelsea as they continue to appeal against a transfer embargo that will block them from signing players in the next two transfer window.

The club are hopeful of delaying that punishment on appeal, but there is no guarantee that the manager who will replace outgoing Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri will be allowed to make signings to fill the huge void Hazard's departure will create.

