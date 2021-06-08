Chelsea refuse to give up on Erling Haaland chase as Aston Villa confirm arrival of Emiliano Buendia from Norwich

Chelsea are pursuing their interest in trying to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer, despite acknowledging that any deal would be incredibly complicated and difficult to negotiate.

And it is understood Chelsea have already made attempts to explore whether Dortmund would be interested in Tammy Abraham, either as part of a deal for Haaland or in a separate transfer.

It is still unclear whether Chelsea will make an official bid for Haaland, given the full cost of a deal for the striker would be more than £150 million (€175m) and smash their wage structure, but they are working behind the scenes to find out if a transfer could be viable.

With Manchester City favourites to land Harry Kane if he does leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer and Romelu Lukaku insisting he will stay at Inter Milan, Chelsea are unwilling to give up on Haaland before exhausting all possibilities.

A new striker remains a priority for head coach Thomas Tuchel, who is also interested in midfielder Declan Rice and would like a right-sided player.

Dortmund have claimed they will not sell 20-year-old Haaland this summer, but that will not stop Chelsea testing their resolve if they receive enough encouragement from the player’s camp.

Dortmund have been linked with a move for Callum Hudson-Odoi if, as expected, they sell Jadon Sancho to Manchester United, but Chelsea are reluctant to let the England international go.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa have announced they have agreed a deal with Norwich for midfielder Emiliano Buendia for a club record of £33m (€38.4m).

Buendia was the Canaries’ player of the season as they won the Championship title and sealed a return to the Premier League, scoring 15 goals and registering 16 assists – creating more chances than any other player in the division.

Arsenal were also reported to have been interested in signing the 24-year-old, but Villa have moved quickly to land their transfer target.

Buendia is expected to sign a four-year deal.

