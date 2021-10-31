Chelsea reduce richest club in land to paupers on pitch

Newcastle United 0, Chelsea 3

It is a look Chelsea are starting to wear so well. It is the look of Premier League champions, sophisticated, classy and with a dash of flair.

This win, thanks to three second-half goals, was proof of an excellent football team in superb form. The best team in England made the richest club in the land look like paupers in terms of quality and class.

The only look Newcastle can pull off is a team heading for relegation, regardless of how rich their Saudi Arabian owners might be — a poor squad with nowhere left to hide.

Unless they can find the right manager, and quickly, and then strengthen the team considerably in the transfer window, the Championship beckons.

Interim manager Graeme Jones scrapped days off in the build up, spending five consecutive days on the training ground, to come up with a plan that saw the team play without a centre-forward at home.

They surrendered territory and possession and with it the game. It was not even a proper contest. Newcastle had one shot on goal, which came when they were losing 3-0, and could not even fashion a corner in the 90 minutes.

As frustration grew and Chelsea’s dominance became absolute, the players argued among themselves, with Callum Wilson, Allan Saint Maximin and Matt Ritchie going at each other.

At least they showed some emotion.

“We are in a relegation battle, there is no question about that,” said Jones. “We need to face it like men, stick together and believe we will come through. We have lost to the European champions, let’s not forget that.”

It is clear the players are low on confidence, having not won a match since May, Jones is in only temporary charge and not many teams can live with Chelsea at the moment.

They have players, even when star names like Romelu Lukaku and Mason Mount are absent, who can hurt the opposition all over the pitch. They also have a defence who have conceded just one goal in open play in 10 Premier League games this season.

Chelsea were slow to get going, but they moved through the gears in the second half and simply had far too much power for Newcastle. After a largely sluggish first half, in which their only clear chance was missed by Hakim Ziyech, from six yards, Chelsea attacked with far more urgency.

Reece James was the surprise scorer of the first goal, when he controlled the ball with his right foot and smashed it into the top corner with his left.

“He shoots like a horse,” was his manager’s verdict, after seeing James go on to score his third and fourth league goals of the season — his second being equally well struck from a similar spot inside the area, after Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s initial effort had been blocked by Sean Longstaff.

Jorginho completed the scoring from the penalty spot, after Karl Darlow had brought down Kai Havertz, and by the time that third goal went in, the ground was already emptying and there were boos after the final whistle from some of those Newcastle fans who had stayed on.

“It will never be the moment where we celebrate results on other pitches,” said Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel.

“First of all, it is far too early for talk of the title and we want to focus on ourselves. We don’t do this get carried away. There is a long way to go.

“If you think we are happier, that is not true. I am happy with them off the ball, with the effort and the discipline we put into the moments of the game.”

