Graham Potter has reached a verbal agreement with Chelsea to become their new manager.

The 47-year-old will continue talks with Chelsea's new owners, but is now expected to leave Brighton for Chelsea.

New Chelsea owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali are understood to have met a release fee in Potter's Amex Stadium contract, with Brighton allowing the Blues to talk to their manager.

Potter should now become the first managerial appointment of Chelsea's new era, with the ambitious US owners determined to install a manager at the Stamford Bridge helm for the long term.

The Solihull-born coach is expected to have his Chelsea deal finalised in time for him to take charge of Saturday's Premier League trip to Fulham.

Chelsea are understood to have made initial contact with Mauricio Pochettino and Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim, as well as considering Zinedine Zidane and even Leicester's Brendan Rodgers.

But Potter has always been considered the top target of Chelsea's new board.