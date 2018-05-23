Chelsea on red alert after Maurizio Sarri leaves his role as Napoli manager

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has thanked head coach Maurizio Sarri for his achievements as head coach as the Serie A club reportedly look to appoint Carlo Ancelotti as his successor.

In his third season in charge Sarri, 59, led Napoli to a second-placed finish, with a 91-point haul not enough to beat Juventus to the Scudetto.

It was a third campaign of improvement from the Azzurri under his management. Napoli were runners-up in 2015-16 and, although they placed third a year later, they reached the last 16 of the Champions League. On Wednesday De Laurentiis tweeted: "I thank Maurizio Sarri for his dedication to Napoli which has brought great prestige and emotion to the city by creating a style of football which is admired everywhere and by everyone. Well done Maurizio."

Despite Napoli's lofty finish, De Laurentiis has aired his frustration with Sarri - linked with Chelsea despite his fellow Italian Antonio Conte remaining in charge there - over stalled contract talks. Following Sunday's 2-1 home win over Crotone, Sarri said: "Everything in life ends and it is better to finish things after writing a beautiful story."

Further reports in Italy claim Russian outfit Zenit St Petersburg are also keen to recruit Sarri amid the speculation he has been lined up as a potential successor to Conte at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea favourites to land the Italian. Former Real Madrid and Chelsea boss Ancelotti has been out of work since leaving Bayern Munich last September and reports in Italy say the 58-year-old could take over at Stadio San Paolo imminently.

While Napoli are yet to officially confirm Sarri's departure from Naples, De Laurentiis' statement paves the way for the installation of three-time Champions League winner Ancelotti on a two-year contract.

