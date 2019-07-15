Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount signs new five-year contract

The 20-year-old England Under-21 international spent last season playing under new Blues boss Frank Lampard during a loan spell at Derby.

"It's a massively proud moment for myself and my family," Mount told the club's website.

Mount had a loan spell at Vitesse Arnhem in 2017-18, scoring nine goals in 29 Eredivisie appearances and five more in three play-off games as the Dutch club qualified for the Europa League.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: "Mason has come right the way through the Chelsea academy and has always stood out as a fantastic talent and dedicated individual.

"We have monitored his development extremely closely while he has been out on loan and believe he is now ready to be a member of our squad competing at the top of the Premier League.

"Like another of our academy graduates, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, we are delighted Mason has committed himself to the club this summer and look forward to an exciting future ahead."

