Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel tests positive for Covid ahead of FA Cup tie with Plymouth

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not be in the dugout for his side’s FA Cup fourth-round clash with Plymouth at Stamford Bridge.

The German will also face a nervous wait to see if he can join Chelsea for their Club World Cup campaign next week.

Chelsea are due to fly out to Abu Dhabi on Saturday night, following the cup tie with Argyle.

Tuchel will not be on that flight, but still hopes to link up with the Blues in due course. Chelsea’s Club World Cup semi-final will be held in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

“Thomas Tuchel has tested positive for Covid-19,” read a Chelsea statement.

“The Chelsea head coach will now follow necessary self-isolation protocols and hopes to join up with the team in Abu Dhabi later next week. The team fly out for the Club World Cup following this afternoon’s FA Cup clash with Plymouth Argyle.”