Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel hit with one-match ban over touchline clash with Antonio Conte

Thomas Tuchel, right of centre, is pulled back from confrontation with Antonio Conte after Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham (John Walton/PA)

Thomas Tuchel has been fined £35,000 and hit with a one-match touchline ban over his clash with Antonio Conte in Sunday’s derby against Tottenham.

Spurs boss Conte has also been fined £15,000 after both managers admitted improper conduct in several touchline clashes in the 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel’s touchline ban has been suspended temporarily though, pending the full written reasons for the decision – allowing the Chelsea manager to take his place in the dugout for Sunday’s Premier League clash at Leeds.

Tuchel and Conte squared up to each other several times on the touchline in Sunday’s London derby, with both managers booked during the game and sent off at full-time.

“An independent regulatory commission has today ordered that Thomas Tuchel be fined £35,000 and banned from the touchline for one match, and Antonio Conte be fined £15,000 after they respectively breached FA Rule E3,” read an FA statement.

“Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte admitted that their behaviour after the final whistle of the Premier League game between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC on Sunday, August 14 2022 was improper, and both managers requested a paper hearing.

“These sanctions are subject to appeal, and Thomas Tuchel’s one-match touchline ban has been suspended temporarily pending the independent regulatory commission’s written reasons for its decision that will be made available in due course.”