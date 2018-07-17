Chelsea considering move to bring Petr Cech back to Stamford Bridge if Thibaut Courtois joins Real Madrid

A Chelsea legend could be returning to Stamford Bridge if star goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois departs the club, with Petr Cech reportedly high on the Blues' list of replacements.

A Chelsea legend could be returning to Stamford Bridge if star goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois departs the club, with Petr Cech reportedly high on the Blues' list of replacements.

Courtois starred at the World Cup as Belgium reached the semi-finals and with just one year left to run on his current deal, speculation is building that the 26-year-old could be on his way out.

Real Madrid are expected to test Chelsea's resolve with a bid for the goalkeeper and if the big Belgian does opt to leave, then an old favourite could rejoin the team as his replacement.

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea are lining up a bid for Arsenal shot-stopper Cech in the event that Courtois doesn't return to Stamford Bridge, which would be remarkable turn of events for a goalkeeper who left the club in the summer of 2015 after losing his place.

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel is another player on Chelsea's shortlist if Courtois opts to end his time in London this summer.

Online Editors