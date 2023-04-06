Chelsea ask Frank Lampard to answer SOS call and take the role as caretaker manager

Chelsea have asked Frank Lampard to make a shock return as the club’s caretaker manager while they hold talks with Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique over becoming the club’s new permanent head coach.

Talks between Chelsea and Lampard accelerated yesterday, and the west London club believe Lampard is ready to accept their SOS to help the side while they work through their options.

Lampard could even return in time to take charge of Chelsea’s Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday ahead of the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Real Madrid.

Appointing Lampard as a more experienced caretaker than acting head coach Bruno Saltor would give Chelsea greater breathing space and allow for the possibility of the next permanent head coach taking over in the summer.

Luis Enrique flew to London yesterday as Chelsea stepped up talks over the club’s next head coach, with the club also speaking to Nagelsmann, who many believe is the favourite.

Lampard sat behind co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley at Stamford Bridge in co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali’s box on Tuesday night to witness Chelsea’s goal-less draw with Liverpool, which prompted speculation.

Chelsea are in contact with Enrique and Nagelsmann but will try to hold talks with up to five candidates – including Mauricio Pochettino – before committing to a frontrunner.

Reports in Germany have indicated Nagelsmann might prefer to wait until the summer and Chelsea’s commitment to a thorough process could mean there is not an imminent long-term appointment if numerous interviews are required.

Equally, Chelsea are prepared to act fast in attempting to speak to all the names on their list and will not waste any time if it becomes clear that a candidate emerges as their top choice.

Enrique is interested in becoming the next Chelsea head coach and is reported to have already given a presentation on his plans. Nagelsmann is said to favour the Blues post to Tottenham Hotspur but could also be on the radar of Real Madrid if Carlo Ancelotti leaves at the end of the season.

Bruno was made Chelsea’s acting head coach following the sacking of Graham Potter and took the team for the Liverpool game.