Tuesday 7 August 2018

Chelsea agree world record fee to sign Spanish goalkeeper ahead of likely Courtois departure

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has yet to resolve his future ahead of the new Premier League campaign. (Peter Byrne/PA)
Chelsea appear to have identified a succesor to Thibaut Courtois after reportedly agreeing a world record move for Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

With Belgian shot-stopper Courtois likely to join Real Madrid before Thursday evening's transfer deadline, the Telegraph is reporting that Chelsea have agreed a fee of over €80m for Spaniard Arrizabalaga.

Arrizabalaga has made one appearance for the Spanish national team with the 23-year-old included in Spain's squad for the recent World Cup in Russia.

Courtois has been trying to force a move to Real Madrid in the final days of the transfer window after sitting out Chelsea training, and it looks like the club have finally conceded that he will leave as they close in on signing a highly-rated replacement.

