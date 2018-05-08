Charlie Adam claims 'some players have been getting away with murder' at Stoke

Stoke City midfielder Charlie Adam has labelled some of his club team mates as 'embarrassing' following their relegation from the Premier League.

The Potters dropping down to the Championship after 10 years in the Premier League was confirmed with Saturday's 2-1 home loss to Crystal Palace.

There are some notable players who were absent from Stoke's matchday squad and have not featured in one for some time. That includes striker Saido Berahino and defender Kevin Wimmer, signed in January and August 2017 respectively.

Berahino, yet to score for Stoke, has been banished to the under-23s after arriving late once too often. It emerged in March that he and Wimmer had been placed on programmes to up their fitness levels. Ibrahim Afellay, recruited in 2015, is another player who has been frozen out by boss Paul Lambert, who took charge in January.

Jese Rodriguez's troubled season-long loan from Paris St Germain effectively ended before the Palace game, Stoke having announced they had given him permission to take unpaid compassionate leave until the end of the campaign for personal reasons. Former Liverpool midfielder Adam, in an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live, claimed a nucleus of players were doing their best but others had let them down.

"It's embarrassing because we should never have been in that situation," Adam said. "As a group you have your seven or eight who try their hardest to make it work and we failed.

"A lack of discipline from certain players has been embarrassing.

"I'll be honest for the supporters, I think some players have been getting away with murder for a long time and it's difficult for supporters. It's not just one or two, I think there are four or five that could be counted."

Adam pinpointed the club's failure to find a replacement for Marko Arnautovic, who left the club last summer along with Ireland's Glenn Whelan and Jon Walters, as key to their woes this season. "The biggest thing for us is we never replaced Marko. "You can lose players, but when you lose players who can win you a game you are going to struggle. As a group of players we should hang our heads in shame because that club should never be relegated.

"We know what's going to happen. People will lose their jobs and we're the ones to blame for that."

