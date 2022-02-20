Ceaseless storm has Harry Maguire in rough seas

Another one of those weeks for Harry Maguire, when the Manchester United captain is required to make a public rebuttal over a story and the team themselves roll into a demanding game at Elland Road today as if they had already come through one battle in order to fight the next.

Maguire has been the lightning rod for the worst times of the end of the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era and whatever it is Ralf Rangnick is presiding over. It has fallen to him to try to galvanise an unhappy dressing room which, even on the say-so of the current manager, was an unhappy place until last month’s clear-out and still carries others with misgivings about their treatment. Last week it was the suggestion that Cristiano Ronaldo wanted the captaincy from Maguire that the latter eventually felt he had no option but to deny on Twitter.

There is no hiding the fact that the squad are restless as many careers reach a crossroads post-Solskjaer. It is no different from the club themselves, traumatised by another managerial dethroning after years of telling everyone the previous manager was overseeing a shift in culture.

The new chief executive, Richard Arnold, has scarcely said a word since he took over.

His predecessor, Ed Woodward, may still have one hand on the rudder, but no one is prepared to say. The Glazer family ownership has retreated back into silence since a brief enthusiasm for dialogue in the aftermath of the Super League protest last year. None among the players knows who the next manager will be, and no one is quite sure who has the final say. Even the director of communications left this month.

Last man standing is the captain, the only public-facing senior voice who will be there next season when Rangnick heads for the door marked “consultancy” and presumably never re-emerges. It has not helped Maguire that he came back early from injury in October and has never really had a chance to play his way into fitness in a team lurching from one emergency to the next. Then, when it goes badly on the pitch, it is inevitably Maguire who has to make a grim-faced tour of the broadcasters promising all and sundry that it will get better.

It could yet get worse against the fleet-footed Leeds attack in front of an Elland Road crowd who have waited 18 years to attend this league fixture.

No one can be sure quite how this Manchester United team will stand up to that sort of pressure.

As for Maguire himself, Roy Keane has gone in for the kill at least once from the pundits’ studio and one supposes that United are just another Super Sunday defeat away from another mauling. That Stretford End banner that demands “standards” and bears the pictures of Bryan Robson, Eric Cantona and Keane himself is one Maguire would be forgiven for thinking is in part aimed at him. That goes with the job, of course, but then is the job the same for every United captain?

For Cantona and then Keane it was very different, both under the wing of a manager who had already shifted the needle at United by their respective arrivals. Cantona became captain in 1996, when Sir Alex Ferguson was into the second phase of his Premier League title-winning. Keane arrived to augment Ferguson’s 1993 Premier League winners who cruised to the Double the following season, three years before Keane ascended to the captaincy post-Cantona. The bulk of Robson’s United years were amid the admittedly glorious failures of the 1980s. A heavy burden, although his popularity with the fans was well established. Not so for Maguire, who was thrust into the job five months after arriving.

His intervention last week was, by his own admission, a rare foray into the cycle of claim and denial. Like all his predecessors, he is well aware that the judgment comes from the action on the pitch and even in the Brighton victory on Tuesday, it has hardly been good enough.

It will be 20 years this summer since Ferguson signed Rio Ferdinand from today’s opponents, then, as Maguire was to become 17 years later, the most expensive defender in the world. The Leeds manager at the time, Terry Venables, remarked in impotent frustration that it was as if the club at Old Trafford believed they were “entitled to everything”. Ferguson’s robust response confirmed that was indeed his view.

Because that was the United of the era, a club who could win everything and sign anyone - in English football, at least - by virtue of their wealth and their status. The signing of Alan Smith from Leeds two years later was just the twist of the knife for a club who briefly rivalled Ferguson’s on the pitch only to crumble under the pressure of keeping pace. What can be overlooked about Ferdinand, who went on to secure his place among the greats at Old Trafford, not least for that partnership with Nemanja Vidic, was that he took his time to settle in.

That first season, he was on the losing side to Bolton Wanderers, Leeds, Manchester City and Middlesbrough in the league before the turn of the year. The last derby at Maine Road featured a chastening afternoon for Ferdinand and Gary Neville in fruitless pursuit of Nicolas Anelka and Shaun Goater. United did not lose a league game after Jan 1 and the big difference in their defence was the return of Wes Brown, who was exceptional in the second half of the season. Ferdinand had a bumpy landing at Old Trafford and he was not the only one to do so.

As for Maguire, he has been at United for almost three years, not much of which could be said to be smooth. The mistakes are none but his own, although he is not the first captain, or indeed first expensive defender, to make them. The difference being that in other eras, United could absorb them much better.

ST