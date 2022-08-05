‘Cascarino said there’ll be a player on £100,000 a week eventually and I was saying to him no chance. How wrong was I’

Ronnie Whelan can vividly recall the dressing-room discussions.

Thirty years ago this month, English football changed forever with the birth of the Premier League. Seasoned professionals could see the way the wind was blowing.

Their minds weren’t focused on the Sky Sports hype, the garish pre-match productions of their early games with cheerleaders and intro music and all those bells and whistles.

Nor were they especially caught up with the fears of traditionalists who wondered if handing the TV rights over to a subscription service that was losing money risked everything.

“Can the Glory Game survive the sale of its soul to TV?” was a headline in a lead piece in this newspaper on the corresponding weekend in August 1992.

But in the Liverpool dressing room, they were already seeing what was coming down the tracks.

“The football was going to be the same, that didn’t change,” says Whelan, “But the money was getting better. That was the thing that changed.”

Whelan would only play for two seasons in the brave new world, yet while he was into the autumn of a trophy-laden career, and lining out for a club in decline under Graeme Souness, they were the two highest-earning seasons of his playing life.

“There was more money coming into the game,” he says now. “Players were coming into a club on more money, so players that were there were able to look for more. We were talking about it, we could see the way it was going to go. I was getting near the end and thinking that I wished I was 22 rather than 32.”

The figures seem small now in comparison, yet they were revolutionary by the standards of the time – £304m was the magic figure for the five-year broadcast deal tied in with the breakaway to construct a new top tier. Clubs collected £700k up front and an additional £175k for every live match. ITV were shelling out £8,000 in the old world.

Ray Houghton joined Aston Villa that summer, and would challenge for a title in that maiden season. He doesn’t recall a dramatic bank balance change overnight, yet recalls how the day-to-day climate was quickly transformed. Sky became the major player in every sense.

“I remember the FA Cup final against Sunderland (months before in 1992), and Sky, or BSkyB as they were, hardly had any coverage. I remember Andy Gray was there, maybe not Martin Tyler. They were trying to get players to speak after the game, but they were well down the pecking order.

“Overnight, they became superstars. People were a little bit hesitant, they (sceptics) were wondering if it was sustainable. It was down to whether people bought the package. You were wondering ‘would it take off?’ because the level of exposure was so different to what we were used to before.

“The razzmatazz was part of it, we hadn’t had that, it was so different to what we were used to before. Monday night football was very Americanised. And I probably didn’t expect it to all take off in the way that it did.

“I remember talking to Tony Cascarino once. He said there’ll be a player on £100,000 a week eventually, and I was saying to him no chance. How wrong was I?

“It went up so quickly. From five thousand pounds a week to six, then seven, then eight, then to 20, to 22. The younger players who had potential, all of a sudden they were getting fortunes. It was great for those players, maybe not so much for those who had come along too early.”

But there were two elements to that explosion. The expansion opened doors to the European market and the proliferation of imports changed the profile of dressing rooms dominated by British and Irish voices.

In that maiden Premier League campaign, 32 Irish players saw game-time. Willie Boland was amongst them, a 17-year-old from Limerick who made a sub appearance for Coventry away to Chelsea in the final weeks of the season. He says himself that his contract was in the hundreds rather than the thousands. American Roy Wegerle was the only squad member that didn’t hail from these islands.

“I’d just joined Coventry for that first year,” says the ex-midfielder who is now back in Ireland working as director of coaching with UCD/Mount Merrion youths. “It was an exciting time in English football, you could see the buzz around the place. I suppose all of it was new to me anyway, but with all the advertising, the extra detail, the different programmes, it was obvious the game was changing.”

And so were dressing rooms. Coventry were an established top-flight club and Boland stayed there until 1999 as more of a peripheral squad member. He says himself that he considers a subsequent spell with Cardiff a greater achievement than being involved at the highest level because he played regularly for them. “I was never fully a part of it,” he says, modestly.

Nevertheless, he had a front-row seat for a period of incredible change. Household names suddenly became opponents.

“Ruud Gullit at Chelsea, Glenn Hoddle as well, Gianluca Vialli came later. There was Jurgen Klinsmann at Spurs. Attilio Lombardo at Palace later on too. World-class names. I suppose some of them were coming to the end, but it was a great experience to encounter these boys.”

Boland and Houghton mention how diets and lifestyle changed. “Lads going for a pint during the week went out the window,” he laughs.

His standout memory is sharing the same space as Eric Cantona, and witnessing his transformative role in Manchester United’s return to the summit.

“He had this aura of brilliance about him, and it seemed to project onto the rest of his team-mates,” he recalls. “I played against him a few times, and they felt like a totally different team when he was on the pitch.”

Boland loved hearing stories from back home of how friends and family had decamped to a local hostelry for his TV games. Before his eyes, however, he could see why stories like his one would eventually decrease in regularity.

“Another aspect that people forget is that the English academy system really started to kick in then. Prior to that, a lot of Irish players went over because we were on a par with them at that age (17), or weren’t too far off them anyway. The UK system kicked in really early, and then what happened was that English clubs started to ask for a lot more money for their own players.

“That was a big factor in why some clubs went abroad to bring in foreign lads, even if they weren’t all of a real international standard. They were cheaper.”

Houghton can see the good and the bad of the demographic shift. Standards were raised by the talent that was attracted to the English market.

“It was a fabulous time to be there, right at the start of it, even if it’s the players that came after us who got the rewards once they really built up the product.

“You look at it now, and the power of it is incredible, it really is. It’s a phenomenon. I thought with the pandemic that it might slow down a little bit but it seems to have gone the other way.”

Global broadcast deals underpin the growth, as much as the picture down the English leagues is increasingly volatile.

Overseas rights are now worth more than domestic ones, the value rising to £5.3bn (€6.28bn) earlier this year after the finalising of new arrangements in India and around Asia. The Sky, BT and Amazon Prime deal sits at £5.1bn (€6.05bn).

It’s a world away from that 1992 arrangement, which had an unusual Irish angle as Sky had to pay to install floodlights at League of Ireland grounds so clubs could move to Friday night and avoid the new Super Sunday.

UEFA rules of the era decreed that FAI permission was needed for Sky to screen games in Ireland if it affected the local league, hence a deal was cut.

There are no such boundaries now and the round-the-clock element has increased. The presence of such a powerhouse on the doorstep has arguably proved to be both a blessing and a curse in equal measure from an Irish perspective.

Houghton doesn’t buy into accepting that the league is beyond Ireland’s best, though. The summer moves for Gavin Bazunu (€14m) and record-breaking Nathan Collins (€24m) can make them the flag-bearers for the future.

“It’s the new lads that we should be talking about now,” he continues. “We’ve had the time where we’ve relied on Robbie Keane and then Séamus Coleman and maybe there was a lull but there are new lads now that we should be looking at and promoting. Gavin and Nathan have worked hard, they’ve showed that if you are a good player and you can apply yourself then you can get there.”

For this generation, the rewards will be life-changing.

Premier League at 30 – Irish Statistics

Top 20 Appearances

Shay Given 451

John O’Shea 445

Richard Dunne 431

Damien Duff 392

Stephen Carr 377

Roy Keane 366

Rory Delap 359

Robbie Keane 349

Shane Long 344

Kenny Cunningham 335

Seamus Coleman 329

Denis Irwin 328

Gary Kelly 325

Kevin Kilbane 325

Jeff Kenna 290

Steve Staunton 288

Lee Carsley 282

Andy O’Brien 280

Glenn Whelan 277

James McCarthy 272

Top 20 goalscorers

1. Robbie Keane 126

2.Niall Quinn 59

3. Shane Long 56

4. Damien Duff 54

5. Jonathan Walters 43

6. Roy Keane 39

7. Kevin Doyle 37

8. Ian Harte 28

9. Rory Delap 23

10. Seamus Coleman 21

10. Stephen Hunt 21

12. Stephen Ireland 19

13. Denis Irwin 18

14 Matt Holland 17

15. Lee Carsley 16

16. Ciaran Clark 15

16. Kevin Kilbane 15

16. Clinton Morrison 15

19. Anthony Pilkington 14

20. James McCarthy 13

20. John O’Shea 13

20. Steve Staunton 13

20. Andy Townsend 13

Most red cards

1. Richard Dunne 8

2. Roy Keane 7

3. Rory Delap 4

Most yellow cards

1. Richard Dunne 74

2. Roy Keane 69

3. Stephen Carr 54



Ireland’s 1992/9 Players

Denis Irwin (Man United)

Steve Staunton (Aston Villa)

Paul McGrath (Aston Villa)

Ray Houghton (Aston Villa)

Lee Power (Norwich)

Kevin Moran (Blackburn)

Ronnie Whelan (Liverpool)

John Sheridan (Sheff Wed)

Andy Turner (Spurs)

David McDonald (Spurs)

Niall Quinn (Man City)

Terry Phelan (Man City)

David O’Leary (Arsenal)

Andy Townsend (Chelsea)

Gerry Peyton (Chelsea)

Tony Cascarino (Chelsea)

Scott Fitzgerald (Wimbledon)

Paul McGee (Wimbledon)

Alan Kelly (Sheffield United)

Phil Babb (Coventry)

Tony Sheridan (Coventry)

Willie Boland (Coventry)

Jeff Kenna (Southampton)

Mike Milligan (Oldham)

Eddie McGoldrick (Crystal Palace)

Chris Morris (Middlesbrough)

Bernie Slaven (Middlesbrough)

Curtis Fleming (Middlesbrough)

Alan Moore (Middlesbrough)

Alan Kernaghan (Middlesbrough)

Graham Kavanagh (Middlesbrough)

Roy Keane (Notthingham Forest)Premier League at 30 – Irish Statistics

