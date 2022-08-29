Captain fantastic Martin Odegaard at the heart of Arsenal’s revival

In the aftermath of Fulham’s opening goal on Saturday, scored by Aleksandar Mitrovic but created by Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes, it was Martin Odegaard who went over to his Brazilian team-mate.

Odegaard wears the captain’s armband these days and, while the rest of the Arsenal players stood around in annoyance, waiting to restart the game, the Norwegian jogged over to Gabriel for a quiet word of support.

A polite conversation might not have been the preferred leadership style of former Arsenal captains such as Tony Adams or Patrick Vieira, but it was reflective of Odegaard’s own personality and his approach to the role of captain. He is not a screamer or shouter, choosing instead to speak only when it is required, and only to the individuals who need it.

That is Odegaard’s leadership style off the ball, at least. On it, he leads by example and his performance on Saturday was another reminder of his footballing class.

When Odegaard reaches his top level there is not a player in Arsenal’s team who comes close to him in terms of influence, technique, vision and skill.

Arsenal’s best player? On days like this, certainly. Odegaard did more than anyone to turn this match around and secure a fourth consecutive victory for Mikel Arteta’s side.

In a wild second half, in which Arsenal attacked with a ferocity and fearlessness that thrilled the Emirates home crowd, it was Odegaard who made it all flow.

Football matches at this level are often defined by the players who find space when, to the naked eye at least, there is no space to find.

Odegaard is a master of the art, using body feints and shimmies to create the half-yard he needs within a packed defence. His goal, Arsenal’s equaliser, was evidence of a master at work.

Surrounded by four Fulham defenders on the edge of the box, Odegaard threw his right leg over the ball before he had even controlled Bukayo Saka’s pass.

It was enough to buy him an extra split-second and his subsequent shot was deflected past Bernd Leno, the former Arsenal goalkeeper, who, until then, had looked unbeatable for his new team.

Off the ball, too, Odegaard led the defensive effort.

When Fulham winger Neeskens Kebano broke downfield on the counter-attack in the second half, it was Odegaard who chased him all the way back into his own penalty box. Without needing to name names, it is safe to say that creative playmakers of Arsenal’s recent past would not have been so willing to rush back.

Still, the feeling remains that everything would have fallen apart without Odegaard holding it together.

He is still only 23, which is increasingly hard to believe, and the £30 million that Arsenal paid Real Madrid for his services looks like better business with each passing week.

Asked to describe Odegaard’s performance, Arteta said: “Influence. In difficult moments, he takes the ball and makes things happen.”

One criticism that has been made of Odegaard is that he is not ruthless enough in front of goal. Generally speaking, he follows in a long line of Arsenal attackers who prefer to make another pass instead of pulling the trigger.

There are signs, though, that this is gradually starting to change: in four Premier League games this season, Odegaard has already scored three goals. In 36 league games last season, he scored seven.

If he can add a regular goal threat to everything else, then Odegaard will be a difficult force for any team to stop. And if you cannot stop an in-form Odegaard, then you cannot stop Arsenal.

The new captain embodies this team and the progress they are making.