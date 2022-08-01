| 18.8°C Dublin

Caoimhín Kelleher’s injury setback comes at wrong time for his club and international career

Daniel McDonnell

Premier League status gave him an edge over Irish rivals which may no longer exist

Liverpool and Republic of Ireland's Caoimhín Kelleher. Photo: Andrew Powell/Getty Images Expand

Liverpool and Republic of Ireland's Caoimhín Kelleher. Photo: Andrew Powell/Getty Images

The extent of Shane Duffy and Evan Ferguson’s involvement in Brighton’s squad this term will determine if an unwanted statistic comes to pass, a quirky one which would shine an unflattering light on Ireland’s Premier League reality.

If Duffy were to move on to another division – it has been speculated – and Ferguson was forced to be patient this term, then half of Ireland’s regular Premier League squad members would be goalkeepers.

