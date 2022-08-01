The extent of Shane Duffy and Evan Ferguson’s involvement in Brighton’s squad this term will determine if an unwanted statistic comes to pass, a quirky one which would shine an unflattering light on Ireland’s Premier League reality.

If Duffy were to move on to another division – it has been speculated – and Ferguson was forced to be patient this term, then half of Ireland’s regular Premier League squad members would be goalkeepers.

That’s three out of six, in other words. We know that Séamus Coleman and Matt Doherty will be in contention for Everton and Spurs respectively, while Wolves’ £20m investment in Nathan Collins is with a view to him playing.

Beyond that, though, we are looking to Gavin Bazunu, Caoimhín Kelleher and Mark Travers, the three netminders that appear destined to be consistently grouped together. This is the first season where all three will be vying to play league games at the highest level with Travers influential in Bournemouth’s promotion and Bazunu stepping off the loan circuit to make his big move to Southampton.

Kelleher is the oldest of the trio (he turns 24 in November) and has reached the highest ceiling by tasting Carabao Cup final joy with Liverpool as well as experiencing big European games and league matches. He signed a new contract before last season which set in stone his place as number two.

And the one thing he had over his Irish rivals is that he was rubbing shoulders with the best in the world, even if the largest part of the engagement was on the training pitch at Liverpool.

The dynamic will shift somewhat this term if Bazunu and Travers both play regularly for their Premier League employers. Travers has earned his chance, while indications from pre-season are that Bazunu has a strong shot of featuring for Southampton.

Now, Kelleher’s position is somewhat uncertain. He hasn’t featured in pre-season for Liverpool after picking up an injury which Jurgen Klopp has traced back to Ireland’s June gathering; not everyone in the Irish camp was aware there was an issue and some clarity will be required.

“He felt something after the international game and everybody, the medical department there, told him it’s fine and will be good after a holiday,” said Klopp last week, without going into great detail.

“He came back and in the first training session felt it again. We checked it and it was not good. I think Caoimh will be another two, three weeks. He should be fine.”

The setback cost Kelleher the opportunity to feature in the Community Shield at the weekend, with Alisson’s unavailability meaning that number three Adrian stepped up for their enjoyable success.

It’s an unfortunate loss of momentum for the Corkman at a pivotal juncture in his career.

The Ireland exposure across four Nations League fixtures was the first break he has really enjoyed at international level with Bazunu’s rib complaint opening the door.

Kelleher made the most of the opportunity, performing with poise across the 360 minutes. He might carry regrets from the free kick concession against Ukraine in Dublin but that point could be argued and overall he did little wrong.

The timing was significant as Kelleher made noises around that camp that he was strongly considering his next move at club level. “I’m not sure on what’s happening yet. I’m still finishing this season and then we will have conversations after that to see what happens,” said Kelleher, who had previously ruled out the idea of needing to go elsewhere to get games.

“Obviously I need to play these few (Republic of Ireland) games and see what happens with these and maybe decide after that.”

There hasn’t been an opportunity to follow up on those comments, yet if Kelleher had plans to use this summer to test the waters then this stint on the sidelines is poorly timed.

Bazunu moved to Southampton early with a view towards hitting the ground running in his battle with Alex McCarthy. If Kelleher had plans to go anywhere, then surely he wouldn’t have envisaged leaving it late until the window was about to shut.

Most clubs have clarity around where they stand between the sticks although Kasper Schmeichel’s imminent move from Leicester to Nice could open a spot at Leicester or elsewhere if there’s a domino effect.

Pre-season is the time where a deputy can get enough minutes under the belt to avoid fears about ringrust if they start the campaign as a number two.

The condensed nature of the club campaign created by a Qatar-shaped hole in the season does mean a congested campaign for the big Premier League operations competing in Europe and Alisson’s recent injury record may present Kelleher with sporadic opportunities if the main man is to be treated with kid gloves. Alisson has the World Cup on his horizon too so it’s natural he will be keen to avoid unnecessary risks.

Perhaps the once-off calendar was always going to be an impediment to something happening with Kelleher this summer even if the Corkman wanted to make it happen. But the arrival at the top table of his Irish brethren is surely going to test his patience levels.

Ireland’s Premier League players

■ First-team squad members

Séamus Coleman (Everton)

Matt Doherty (Spurs)

Nathan Collins (Wolves)

Gavin Bazunu (Southampton)

Shane Duffy (Brighton)

Mark Travers (Bournemouth)

Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool)

Evan Ferguson (Brighton)

■ On the fringes/loan contenders

Conor Coventry (West Ham)

Connor Ronan (Wolves)

Jake O’Brien (Crystal Palace)

Shane Flynn (Leicester)

Joe Hodge (Wolves)

Andrew Moran (Brighton)

James Furlong (Brighton)

Ollie O’Neill (Fulham)

■ Waiting to move

Darren Randolph (West Ham)

Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest)