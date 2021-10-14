Caoimhín Kelleher set to fill Alisson’s gloves for Liverpool’s Premier League visit to Watford

Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher during the international friendly win over Qatar at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin

Caoimhín Kelleher is set to complete a memorable week by starting for Liverpool in Saturday’s Premier League clash at Watford.

The 22-year-old Corkman won his first full senior cap in Tuesday night’s 4-0 friendly win over Qatar and is now set to take his place in goal for Liverpool’s crunch clash at Vicarage Road as first-choice keeper Alisson is ineligible due to international duty.

Kelleher made two Premier League appearances last season for Liverpool – a 4-0 win over Wolves and a 1-0 defeat to Brighton – bringing to six the number of first team games Kelleher has played for the Reds.

Liverpool’s Brazilian duo Alisson and Fabinho look set to miss Saturday's 12.30pm kick-off as they are due to play for Brazil 35 hours before the match is due to start, as several South American players may be missing amid ongoing issues surrounding quarantine rules in the UK..

Prior to the international break, it was announced that Premier League players will be allowed to travel to red-list nations if they are fully vaccinated and would then have to quarantine in "bespoke facilities" for 10 days upon their arrival back in the UK.

While they can play matches, they will not be allowed to see their families for their period of quarantine, much to the frustration of Premier League managers.

Liverpool and other English clubs have made efforts to get their players back to play this weekend, but Fabinho has now confirmed that he will be missing from the game against Watford and has revealed a plan is in place for him to play in next week's Champions League game against Atletico Madrid.

"I believe that this first match against Watford it will be very hard for us," he said.

"I don't think we'll play. Neither Alisson or myself. The match against Uruguay will be Friday overnight there (in the United Kingdom) and the match against Watford is at 12:30pm.

"With all of what is involved with travel, I don't know how much time we'll have between one game and the other.

"I believe that we won't be playing. We will also need to quarantine, but the club is still studying whether it is better to go straight to Spain to play against Atletico and quarantine there, without staying in a hotel in England."

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp spoke of his annoyance over the issue last month, as he suggested help was not forthcoming from the UK government.

"It's a Liverpool problem, not a problem for anybody else. Good for Watford. I just don't know how you can do these things and nobody reacts on the schedule," he said, referencing his side's 12.30pm kick-off slot on Saturday.

Manchester United are likely to be without midfielder Fred, while Manchester City may also be without keeper Ederson and forward Gabriel Jesus this weekend, while Spurs also have players racing to get back from South America.

It is a messy situation that will be repeated next month when the final international break of the year sees players travelling around the world once again to represent their national teams.