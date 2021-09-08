Caoimhin Kelleher set for Liverpool start against Leeds as Brazil invoke FIFA rule on Alisson

Caoimhin Kelleher looks set to start in goal for Liverpool against Leeds United on Sunday after the Brazilian FA invoked a FIFA rule that bans players from playing with their clubs if they have not been released for international duty.

The Reds’ first-choice goalkeeper, Alisson, was not allowed to travel to the ill-fated Brazil v Argentina World Cup qualifier last Sunday by Liverpool because Brazil is on Britain’s red-list of Covid countries.

Now Brazil’s FA has bitten back and FIFA have backed them up, opening the door for Kelleher, who got no game time in Ireland’s international window to do his thing.

At least Liverpool will have Alisson, and Roberto Firmino and Fabinho back for their Champions League tie against AC Milan next Wednesday.

Both Manchester United and Chelsea will be missing the likes of Fred and Thiago Silva for their European games on Tuesday as well as their weekend Premier League games as the FIFA injunction ends next Tuesday night.