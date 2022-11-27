Caoimhín Kelleher says Liverpool will make the most of World Cup break ahead of top four charge

Liverpool’s Ireland international Caoimhín Kelleher says the Reds squad will make the most of their warm-weather training camp in the coming days to make sure they are in a good place for the resumption of the domestic season next month.

The club have seven players on World Cup duty in Qatar so the remainder of the squad have been given some time off, Kelleher making use of his break to appear on the Late Late Toy Show on Friday.

They will train at their Merseyside base before a trip to Dubai where they play Lyon (December 11th) and AC Milan (December 16th), in a friendly tournament, with their first game post-Qatar in the League Cup on December 22nd.

“First off it gives us the chance to maybe get a bit of rest in first and to recharge the batteries,” Kelleher told the club’s website.

“After that, we’ve got a good amount of time to just focus on training and improve stuff that we need to improve. Especially in the middle of a season you don’t normally get that time, it’s normally game after game, so it’ll be a good opportunity for us as a group to get some good training sessions in and try to improve.”

With Anfield teammate Alisson among the goalkeepers in action in Qatar, Kelleher says he will be assessing players in his position.

“There’ll obviously be some great goalkeepers on show there so it’ll be great to watch them and try to learn some stuff from them while they’re playing,” added Kelleher.