Caoimhín Kelleher ‘badly needed’ by Liverpool according to Virgil van Dijk as he heaps praise on Irish keeper

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk spoke about Irish goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher after the keeper's impressive performance in the 2-2 draw with Chelsea in the Premier League.

The Republic of Ireland goalkeeper was elevated to the starting line-up after first-choice Alisson Becker was ruled out with a positive Covid-19 test on Friday and the 23-year-old started the biggest Premier League game of his career so far.

The Cork native thrived in a high-pressure environment, making two fine stops from Christian Pulisic in either half, performing his duties well throughout.

Liverpool led 2-0 before the half-hour mark through goals from Sadio Mane - lucky not to have been sent off following an elbow on Cesar Azpilicueta in the opening seconds of the match - and Mohamed Salah.

But two goals shortly before half-time, the first stunning volley from Mateo Kovacic and the second a cool finish from Pulisic levelled the game and the scoreline remained unchanged despite a high-octane second half.

Van Dijk was speaking to Sky Sports after the match when he was asked about the Irish stopper.

“I’m quite a big fan of him.”

“He’s a fantastic goalkeeper, he’s learning from the best, in my opinion, with Alisson.

“His presence is good, he’s confident on the ball and he’s making good saves as well so that’s good."

The Dutchman knows they are likely to need to call on Kelleher again in the coming days with action in the domestic cups on the horizon and uncertainty as to when Alisson will return.

“We need him right now because of the Covid cases. Unfortunately, we conceded two but the first one, he can't do anything about it. We’ll need him for the next games as well.”

With Allison remaining in isolation for a time, Kelleher is almost sure to start Liverpool's upcoming Cup games, against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup and Arsenal in the EFL Cup semi-final.