Can Solskjaer bring Manchester United back to the Premier League's promised land this season?

It's a question nobody really has the answer to, and nobody at Manchester United wants to answer.

Can Ole Gunnar Solskjaer do the unthinkable and win the Premier League with Manchester United?

The running joke over the past year among non-United fans has been that the longer Solskjaer keeps winning, the longer he will stay in the job.

The suggestion being that United will never win anything under the Norwegian, and given that the club under his tenure tend to go from bust to boom and back to bust again, it's difficult to argue against that logic.

Unless, of course, he knows or sees something most of us don't.

The image of a smiling, happy-go-lucky Ole jars completely with the snarling force of nature that was the team and manager Solskjaer played under at Old Trafford.

Expand Close Ole Gunnar Solskjaer won 12 trophies as a player with Manchester United (Owen Humphreys/PA) PA Archive/PA Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ole Gunnar Solskjaer won 12 trophies as a player with Manchester United (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Even the idea of raising a smirk after a heavy defeat in the days of Alex Ferguson would have brought down the wrath of the hairdryer on full speed from the players, let alone the manager 20 or so years ago.

Defeats to Spurs (1-6) and PSG (1-3) have been particularly jarring to United's supporters this season, because of Solskjaer's positive demeanor afterwards.

Coupled with a woeful start to the season and it looks like a minor miracle that Solskjaer could be only two points off Liverpool at the top of the table if they manage to win their two games in hand.

Criticism of Solskjaer from media and fans has ranged from "he's too nice to be a winner" to "he's out of his depth" to "he still doesn't know his best eleven." Much of it has been warranted given that the 47-year-old is in the job just over two years now.

United have been patchy this season and yet, are still within touching distance of Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool.

Blame it on coronavirus, Liverpool's injury list or the decline of Manchester City under Pep Guardiola, but the table never lies.

So let's break Solskjaer's season so far down to some basic stats:

United have won eight of their 13 Premier League games so far, scoring 28 goals and conceding 21. Of the other five games, they have lost three and drawn two - all home games.

That's 13 points dropped in seven games at Old Trafford (defeats to Crystal Palace (1-3), Tottenham Hotspur (1-6) and Arsenal (0-1), and 0-0 draws with Chelsea and Manchester City).

United have won a paltry two Premier League games out of seven at home against West Brom (1-0) and Leeds (6-2), so, not surprisingly, their best performances have come on the road, which brings us to why they could potentially challenge for the title.

They have won all six games away from home, scoring 17 goals in the process.

United's last league defeat was that 1-0 reversal against Arsenal on November 1. Since then their record in the League, aided by their away form, looks like this: WWWWDW.

Winning all six games and scoring 17 games on the road looks, on paper at least, suggests that United's form has been stunning. To those watching, it has been anything but.

They somehow managed to beat Brighton with a penalty after the referee blew for full-time. They narrowly beat Sheffield United last Thursday and had to recover from a two-goal deficit against Southampton to claim victory.

Perhaps the Reds' most convincing away wins came at Newcastle (4-1) and Everton 3-1), although like in all of their away games this season, they have allowed the opposition to score first.

All this despite a poor end to this season's Champions League campaign which saw them beaten by PSG and RB Leipzig to be dumped into the Europa League, which in a way muddies the waters a little bit.

Suffice to say, it has not been plain sailing for Solskjaer and United, with off-field issues dominated by the future of Paul Pogba the flames of which have been stoked by his agent Mino Raiola.

New signing Edinson Cavani is also the subject of an English FA probe into a post on social media.

And yet, Solskjaer continues to smile, and United continue to win.

With a less-than-convincing defence, United's rickety title challenge could be completely off the rails come the end of January, by which time they will have faced Leicester (away), Wolves (home), Aston Villa (home), Liverpool (away), Fulham (away) and Sheffield United (home).

However, if the Reds continue to win then a title challenge - with the possible addition of a defender in January - is very much on te cards for Solskjaer and his swashbuckling side.

Read More

The former Molde and Cardiff boss knows what it takes to win a Premier League as a player. Doing it as a manager this season would constitute a fairytale turnaround for him and Manchester United.

Likened to Forrest Gump's box of chocolates, "you never know what you're gonna get" with United.

With such unpredictability, a Manchester United title challenge would be high on the list of surreal sporting occurrences during this pandemic era.

A sweet dream or a pipedream for 'The Happy One.' A nightmare for those who have written him and United off.

Online Editors