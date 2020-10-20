| 13.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Can Liverpool win the Premier League without Virgil van Dijk? I struggle to see it happening

John Aldridge

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk has been ruled out for a lengthy period with an ACL injury. Laurence Griffiths/PA Wire. Expand

Close

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk has been ruled out for a lengthy period with an ACL injury. Laurence Griffiths/PA Wire.

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk has been ruled out for a lengthy period with an ACL injury. Laurence Griffiths/PA Wire.

PA

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk has been ruled out for a lengthy period with an ACL injury. Laurence Griffiths/PA Wire.

Liverpool's season may well have been destroyed by the news that Virgil van Dijk is likely out for the rest of the campaign.

That might sound like a bit of an over-reaction when the champions of England have lost one player, but this is no ordinary player.

This is the best defender in world football and his importance to everything Liverpool have achieved over the last couple of years cannot be underestimated.