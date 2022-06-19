| 9.9°C Dublin

Can Darwin evolve his game to survive in the Premier League?

Nunez has defied poverty and abusive fans to reach the top with Liverpool but doubts still persist

New Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has overcome many obstacles. Picture by Carlos Costa Expand

New Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has overcome many obstacles. Picture by Carlos Costa

Marcus Alves

Even as a slight 13 year-old, there was little doubt where Darwin Nunez would end up. “I still remember the first time I saw him play,” says Jose Perdomo, the man who first discovered Liverpool’s record signing. “Darwin was taller than most kids of his age, very skinny - a player made for Europe.”

Perdomo, who had driven 450 miles through the night to see Nunez playing in a district game, immediately knew he had struck gold. “Over all my years scouting, I had never recommended signing anybody without watching them four or five times,” he says. “But Darwin? No, he was different. I only had to watch him that day. As soon as his game ended, I went to talk to his parents because we had already taken his older brother, Junior, to Penarol.

