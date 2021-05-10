Calvert-Lewin deals hammer blow to Moyes’ European dreams

David Moyes did not want to go quite as far as giving up on West Ham United’s Champions League qualification hopes, but this felt like the day when their top-four dream started to slip away.

Not only did Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s goal stop West Ham from moving just two points behind fourth-placed Leicester City, but manager Moyes saw Manuel Lanzini and Aaron Cresswell forced off with injuries against his former club.

Just when West Ham needed a slice of luck, Vladimir Coufal’s shot hit the inside of a post instead of the inside of the net and Moyes may now have to hope that Leicester’s wobble turns into a full-on collapse if they are to do better than qualify for next season’s Europa League.

The defeat meant that another of Moyes’s old clubs, Manchester United, qualified for the Champions League, raising question marks over the strength of the teams Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will field against two of West Ham’s rivals for a top-four finish, Leicester and Liverpool.

Carlo Ancelotti still hopes that his Everton side can have a say in the race for European places, following an 11th Premier League victory on the road that could have been more comfortable if substitute Josh King had scored with a late header that hit a post. Everton certainly started the game like a team who knew this was their last chance to keep the season alive and they are now three points behind fifth-placed West Ham with a game in hand.

It took headers from Craig Dawson and Tomas Soucek to stop Michael Keane getting on the end of Gylfi Sigurdsson’s early corner, before the visitors opened the scoring in the 23rd minute.

Moyes will be angry that a straight pass out of defence from defender Ben Godfrey set Calvert-Lewin through on goal, and he held off Dawson before beating West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski with a low shot. It was Calvert-Lewin’s 16th Premier League goal of the season and it capped an excellent display in front of England assistant manager Steve Holland.

Calvert-Lewin was involved again, when Richarlison almost doubled Everton’s lead. The England international produced a perfect headed flick that sent the Brazilian scampering away on goal, but Fabianski was out quickly to save at his feet.

West Ham created barely anything in the first half, but they should have gone in at the half-time break level as Said Benrahma missed a great late chance. Pablo Fornals produced a perfect cross that found Benrahma unmarked at the back post, but he headed over the bar. And West Ham’s frustration was compounded on the stroke of half-time, when Lanzini was forced off with an injury and had to be replaced by Jarrod Bowen.

Already without midfielders Declan Rice and Mark Noble, the injury to Lanzini was a bitter blow to Moyes, who lost another player in the second half. Cresswell went down under a challenge from Godfrey seven minutes after the restart, but tried to carry on after treatment. Less than 10 minutes later, West Ham’s left-back had to go off to be replaced by Ryan Fredericks.

Coufal was inches from finding an equaliser. The right-back beat Jordan Pickford with a low, angled drive, but his shot rebounded off the post and Bowen could only divert the ball into the keeper’s arms.

Everton had defended well in the second half without carrying much attacking threat, until Calvert-Lewin almost set up a second goal with 15 minutes remaining. The striker had Richarlison racing towards goal on his right, but opted to delay his pass to find Seamus Coleman, by which time Jesse Lingard had managed to get back to produce a goal-saving block.

Richarlison was clearly unhappy at being replaced by King and his demeanour did not improve when the substitute failed to score what would have been his first goal since joining from Bournemouth.

It was the post that saved West Ham from conceding a second goal with five minutes remaining. Calvert-Lewin got away again and was forced wide by Fabianski, but he produced a perfect cross for King, whose header hit the upright.

