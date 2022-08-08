Callum Hudson-Odoi seeking to exit Chelsea for the third time as Timo Werner edges towards RB Leipzig switch

Ben Chilwell won the spot-kick that produced the winning goal for Chelsea at Goodison Park. Photo: Getty Images

Chelsea will hold talks with Callum Hudson-Odoi after it emerged that the winger wants to leave the club for the third time in his career.

Hudson-Odoi was left out of the matchday squad for Chelsea’s Premier League victory over Everton on Saturday, even though negotiations have taken place for Hakim Ziyech, who was on the substitutes’ bench, to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Timo Werner was also not among the substitutes and RB Leipzig are hopeful of signing the German. Chelsea could also now choose to listen to bids for 21-year-old Hudson-Odoi. Defender Marcos Alonso was also not included in Chelsea’s line-up against Everton as he wants to leave the club, with a potential move to Barcelona being reported by British media.

Chelsea insist that there has been no dispute with Hudson-Odoi and that he has not made an official request to go, with talks between the club and his representatives set to take place this week.

Having been surprised by his Goodison Park omission, Hudson-Odoi believes a loan move before the transfer window shuts would benefit his career after missing a large part of last season through injury.

Hudson-Odoi wants to play regularly in what he feels is his best position: on the left side of a front three.

He has often been used as a makeshift wing-back by head coach Thomas Tuchel.

This is at least the third time Hudson-Odoi has opened the door to leave Chelsea, having been denied a loan move last summer and having handed in a transfer request in 2019.

After handing in that transfer request, Chelsea gave him a five-year contract worth £120,000 a week, which still has two years left to run.

Brendan Rodgers, the Leicester City manager, is an admirer of Hudson-Odoi and Chelsea remain in talks with the midlands club over their bid to buy Wesley Fofana. Borussia Dortmund are also interested in Hudson-Odoi.

Hudson-Odoi has not yet been offered to Leicester as part of Chelsea’s attempt to sign Fofana, while Southampton are also believed to be interested in the player.

It remains to be seen whether or not Chelsea would be willing to allow Hudson-Odoi, Werner and Ziyech to leave, with all three now keen on going.

Tuchel would almost certainly insist on Chelsea signing at least one new forward, with the club interested in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Meanwhile, defender Ben Chilwell admits Chelsea remain a work in progress, but opening up with a win was all that was required from their first match of the new season.

Jorginho’s first-half penalty was enough to secure a 1-0 victory at Everton, their first in five visits to Goodison Park, but it was far from a flowing, confident performance.

But after a summer of change on and off the field with new ownership taking over, significant moves in and out of the squad and a disjointed pre-season, Chilwell accepts it will take some time for things to gel.

“We’ve got a lot to work on and improve on, but the main thing was the three points, and we got them, so we’re happy,” he said.

“We’re a team in transition and we’re still trying to work together. We’ve got new players that have been integrated in and new ownership, so we’re still working hard and, basically, we’re just taking every game as it comes.”

Chilwell’s start at Goodison Park was his first significant appearance – aside from a brief cameo on the final day of the season – since late November after a serious knee injury and he won the spot-kick which produced the winning goal.

He played just over an hour before being replaced, while new big-money signing Marc Cucurella came off the bench for the final 15 minutes to remind Chilwell he will have competition for his place.

“We’re at Chelsea so there’s going to be a lot of good players,” he added.

“Competition for places is going to be fierce and, obviously, we’re going to push each other the same as everyone else in the team.

“I’m feeling good and ready. Obviously, it’s my first game in the Premier League for a long time, so I’m very happy to be back. It’s the best feeling in the world.

“I’ve been out for a long time, so to come back into the Premier League and have an impact winning a penalty for the team to get the win was a really nice feeling.

“I’ve worked hard for a long time for that moment to play in the Premier League again and it just felt amazing to be back on the pitch with the boys.”

