Busy Guardiola will use break to mull over Aguero’s future

Pep Guardiola plans to give more thought to Sergio Aguero’s future at Manchester City during the international break, but has warned the Argentina striker that he cannot guarantee him playing time over the remainder of the season.

Aguero has barely played for a year because of a succession of injuries and coronavirus problems and is out of contract in June, when he will turn 33.

City are keen to sign a striker this summer and are hoping to beat leading Premier League and European rivals to the capture of Erling Haaland, should Borussia Dortmund cash in on the Norwegian.

The Premier League leaders have also been linked with Lionel Messi, even if Joan Laporta’s election as Barcelona’s president appears to have increased the prospect of the Argentina forward, a close friend of Aguero, staying at the Nou Camp.

Aguero has been talked about as a potential target for Barcelona, for whom the lack of a transfer fee would appeal greatly, given the Catalan club’s financial crisis.

Neither City nor Aguero are ruling out the player staying at the Etihad Stadium as he nears a decade with the club, but Guardiola said he was still unsure about the way forward.

Fernandinho, the veteran Brazil midfielder who will be 36 in May, also faces an uncertain future.

The City manager, speaking ahead of tonight’s home game against Southampton, said: “I am concerned with what we are playing for.

“We work a lot, too much, like all the clubs, to be in this position, and now I don’t want to be distracted. Maybe I will think about it (Aguero’s future) when the international break starts and I have more time.”

Guardiola said Aguero could be involved against Southampton as City aim to bounce back from Sunday’s 2-0 derby defeat by Manchester United, which ended their 21-match winning streak.

The Argentinian has made just five starts for City since football went into lockdown last March, having undergone knee surgery in June.

He then suffered further injury complications and was forced to self-isolate after contracting coronavirus.

Guardiola, asked if he would like Aguero to stay, said: “As a human and a person, even as a player, of course. I know he needs minutes, but we are not maybe in the moment to give him minutes for minutes’ (sake), because it is an important part of the season.

" We are going to talk at the end of the season.”

Read More

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]