Burnley vs Man City: what time, what channel and all you need to know about the Premier League opener

The Premier League returns on Friday night as Man City legend Vincent Kompany manages his newly-promoted Burnley side against Pep Guardiola’s treble-winning squad.

Turf Moor is the venue as the reigning champions look to start their four in-a-row bid with three points.

Here is all you need to know about the opening game of the Premier League season.

What time does the game kick off at?

The match gets under way at 8pm.

What channel is the game on?

You can watch the game on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage kicking off at 6.30pm.

Is there an Irish interest?

Two Irish players could start for Kompany’s men in the home opener. Dara O’Shea is in line to get the nod in defence while Josh Cullen has been a key man in midfield for the Belgian manager since he took charge.

What are the predicted XIs?

Burnley: Trafford; Roberts, Beyer, O'Shea, Vitinho; Cork, Cullen; Redmond, Brownhill, Zaroury, Rodriguez

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Akanji; Kovacic, Rodri, De Bruyne; Bernardo, Haaland, Grealish

What should I be reading ahead of kick off?

Prediction: Burnley 1 Man City 3