Burnley striker Michael Obafemi a doubt for Ireland double-header in September as he will undergo surgery

Burnley’s Michael Obafemi will miss the start of the season with a hamstring injury (Mike Egerton/PA)

Burnley have confirmed the 22-year-old will undergo surgery later this week after tearing his hamstring during Ireland's home win over Gibraltar last month and will soon begin a rehabilitation programme.

Already ruled out of the start of the Premier League season, Obafemi now faces a race to be fit in time for Ireland's upcoming qualifiers, beginning away to France on September 7 before Stephen Kenny's side host the Netherlands three days later.

The forward signed a permanent deal with the Clarets earlier this month, having joined on loan originally from Swansea last January. He scored twice in 12 Championship appearances as Vincent Kompany's side finished first and earned promotion back to the Premier League.

"Everyone at the club wishes him a speedy recovery," said Burnley, with the newcomers beginning their Premier League campaign at home to champions Manchester City on August 11.

Since making his senior Ireland debut under Martin O'Neill in November 2018, the Dubliner has scored twice in 11 caps and has featured in each of Ireland's last four internationals.