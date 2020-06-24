Burnley confirm Jeff Hendrick will leave the club after contract impasse

Jeff Hendrick is among the Burnley players out of contract this month (Dave Thompson/PA)

Burnley have confirmed that Ireland star Jeff Hendrick will leave the club after they were unable to agree terms on a new contract.

The status of senior players who were out of contract heading into the resumed Premier League season had left boss Sean Dyche with a weakened squad, with just seven of the permitted nine substitutes on the bench for Monday's heavy loss to Manchester City.

Burnley stated today that one of the players who was in contractual limbo, Phil Bardsley, had signed a new one-year deal but a club statement confirmed an exit for Dubliner Hendrick.

"Midfielder Jeff Hendrick is to leave Turf Moor to end his four-year stay with the Clarets after the club was unable to agree terms on a new deal with the Republic of Ireland international.

"And goalkeepers Joe Hart and Adam Legzdins and winger Aaron Lennon are also leaving after reaching the end of their contracts," the statement said.

"Burnley Football Club thanks all for their contribution to the club’s recent successes and wishes them well for the future."

Hendrick has been heavily linked with a move to Italy.

Online Editors