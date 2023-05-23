Bukayo Saka's £60m Arsenal deal is just the beginning
Sam DeanTelegraph.co.uk
Bukayo Saka has told Arsenal’s supporters to “be excited” after putting pen to paper on a lucrative contract that could ultimately be worth up to around £60million.
Latest Premier League
Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi admits Liverpool target Alexis Mac Allister could leave the club
Bukayo Saka's £60m Arsenal deal is just the beginning
‘This is the right club’ – Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has signed a new long-term contract with the Gunners
Pep Guardiola or Alex Ferguson? Yes, there's a winner – but only because of one criteria
Ilkay Gundogan to Arsenal: Man City captain will make decision on his future after Champions League final
Ilkay Gundogan to Arsenal: Pep Guardiola states why Man City midfielder is the perfect signing
Richard Jolly: Leicester only have themselves to blame for all-or-nothing gamble after years of bad choices
Inside Man City's title celebrations: Erling Haaland in his PJs, Man Utd jibes and clubbing to 2am
Meet one of the Premier League's most-needed surgeons – the hair transplant doctor
Kilbarrack’s finest Killian Phillips ready to take flight with the Eagles in Premier League
Top Stories
How mother’s 30-year battle finally brought justice for little girl murdered by babysitter’s boyfriend
Lyme disease: For 16 years, I have struggled to push through the devastating physical and mental pain – I need to be here for my family
Galway will dispute settled with man convicted of fraud to get half of estate with rest divided among over 40 cousins’ children
Breaking | Classy Ireland book place in quarter-final of Euros with convincing victory over Hungary
Latest NewsMore
Colin O’Brien says Ireland are ready for European powerhouses after storming into last eight
London’s Vagina Museum meets fundraising goal for new premises
Tom Hanks and Scarlett Johansson attend premiere of Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City
Ireland ‘struggling to deal with’ scale of refugee crisis, says Taoiseach
Woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by ex-footballer Paddy McCourt tells court she made mistakes in police statements
Ireland’s Ben Healy to wear the blue jersey of King of the Mountains at the Giro d’Italia
‘Take action’ and change law to legalise assisted dying, Prue Leith urges MPs
Interview with Maud Gonne among thousands of early recordings added to RTÉ’s online archive
Breaking | Classy Ireland book place in quarter-final of Euros with convincing victory over Hungary
CCTV shows police vehicle following bike ahead of fatal crash in Cardiff