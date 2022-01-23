Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford: Three lions on different paths

They’re the good, the bad and the apparently unhappy. Six months on from the penalty shootout where their misses cost England victory in the European Championships final, things have panned out very differently for Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

Back then, Gareth Southgate’s decision to select Saka ahead of Sancho for England’s matches against the Czech Republic, Germany and Denmark came as a surprise. The subsequent divergence of their fortunes has been such that the surprise now would be if any manager selected Sancho ahead of Saka.

The odd ultra-pessimistic Manchester United fan might have found it ominous that the more Southgate saw of Sancho the less impressed he seemed to be. But the general response to the player’s arrival from Borussia Dortmund was one of rapture.

Sancho was seen as a saviour. One of the major gripes from fans who wanted the Glazers out of United was that the owners’ failure to sign him a season earlier may have cost the club major honours.

No-one expected Sancho to have the most disappointing start by a major Old Trafford signing since Garry Birtles. The managerial turmoil obviously hasn’t helped but, even taking that into account, the player’s form has been catastrophically bad with just one goal and no assists from ten Premier League starts and seven appearances as a sub.

At just 21, Sancho has plenty of time to put things right, but his initial struggles raise yet again the possibility that Bundesliga form is over-rated. The €85m United paid Dortmund made him the second most expensive transfer in German league history and it’s striking how many big money moves from there haven’t worked out.

Top of the pile is Ousmane Dembele who, while he’s had his moments, has never justified the €135m paid to Dortmund in 2017 by Barcelona who are currently trying desperately to offload him.

The dozen most expensive signings by foreign clubs from the Bundesliga also include such notorious flops as Timo Werner, seven goals in 46 Premier League games for Chelsea, Joelinton, seven in 87 for Newcastle United, and Luka Jovic, currently on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt after scoring three goals in 31 La Liga games for Real Madrid.

Naby Keita has never justified his status as Liverpool’s third biggest signing of all time, Christian Pulisic has flattered to deceive at Chelsea and Sebastien Haller managed just 10 goals in 48 league games after West Ham paid Eintracht a club record fee for him in 2019. Despite his Champions League final winner, third most expensive Bundesliga purchase, Kai Havertz, hasn’t lived up to expectations at Chelsea either.

There are exceptions — fourth and fifth biggest buys Kevin De Bruyne and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and, at more modest prices, Son Heung-Min and Ilkay Gundogan. But past evidence suggests spending huge money on Erling Haaland or Jude Bellingham may be more of a gamble than it appears at first sight.

Saka, on the other hand, has proved himself in a much tougher league. He has been the most influential player in Arsenal’s emergence as Champions League spot contenders and run to the Carabao Cup semi-final.

His six goals and four assists from midfield are decent figures but don’t tell the full story of the leadership role played by the remarkably mature 20-year-old. The situation at Old Trafford might be difficult but Arsenal, where Mikel Arteta’s future has been in question several times and the manager seems to be forever feuding with key players and the fans perpetually mourn the post-Wenger decline, is hardly an optimum working environment either.

Marcus Rashford may or may not be unhappy. But he is unfortunate because although his slump has been nothing like as serious as Sancho’s, it has ended up attracting more attention for reasons not entirely connected with football.

The Manchester United attacker has not been playing well, though three goals from just seven Premier League starts scarcely constitutes a drought. But the fact that he underwent surgery in the summer and only returned to football in October seems to have been forgotten in the rush to ascribe some deeper meaning to his struggles.

The unspoken message underlying most speculation about Rashford’s form is that his fundraising and activism on behalf of underprivileged children is getting in the way of his football. Most pundits implying this probably approve of what the player has done in this area. So it’s unfortunate they seem to be echoing the ‘it’d be more in his line to score a few goals’ line with which the player’s work was initially derided by some.

It may well be that this sort of analysis betrays the subconscious unease felt by Premier League people about anything but the most superficial political involvement by players. America, where sporting activism is more common, seems to show no inevitable correlation between social commitment and loss of form.

Much has been made of the fact that Rashford ‘looks unhappy’ on the pitch even though he’s never been one of the world’s great smilers. Speculating about the mental state of others is a mug’s game but there’s a danger such speculation could become a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Rashford’s activism has propelled him into the world of celebrity. So were he to announce that he just wasn’t in the mood to play football, chances are we’d be flooded with the kind of crassly insincere and sycophantic ‘in so many ways this is the finest achievement of their career’ takes which accompanied Simone Biles’ Olympics misfire.

He must know this and it probably adds an extra layer of pressure. It’s hard enough for a player seeking a return to form after injury in an apparently divided team. All the amateur psychology and political axe grinding currently accompanying his every move can’t be making things any easier.

The year will end with England duty again taking priority. Saka will probably be in Southgate’s starting line-up at the World Cup finals, Rashford should also be on the plane to Qatar, but Sancho’s fall from grace is such that were the squad selected today he wouldn’t be in it.

Before that the form of Saka, Sancho and Rashford will play a large part in deciding whether Manchester United or Arsenal clinch the final Champions League spot.

There’s a big few months ahead for the good, the bad and the apparently unhappy.

Unrealistic expectations could weigh down Raducanu

English predictions that Emma Raducanu’s upset victory in the US Open foreshadowed an age of dominance by the 19-year-old prodigy ignored the current reality of women’s tennis.

Raducanu is, somewhat incredibly, the 14th debut Grand Slam singles winner since 2015. Only six of those have gone on to win a second title since and just two, Angelique Kerber and Naomi Osaka, have won more than two.

Thursday’s Australian Open showed just how foolhardy those predictions were when Raducanu made a third round exit after losing 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to world number 98 Danka Kovinic of Montenegro. Raducanu is a fine player but whether she follows in the footsteps of Osaka or stays stuck on one title remains to be seen.

It’s the chaotic nature of the women’s game at the moment which makes it so fascinating. The week also saw holder Osaka lose to 20-year-old American Amanda Anisimova and Danish 19-year-old Clara Tauson eliminate number six seed Anett Kontaveit.

There’s no end to the up and coming talent in women’s tennis. The English sporting public’s failure to acknowledge this will only lead to unrealistic expectations which could become one of the big obstacles to Raducanu achieving her potential.

Surprise Belgian front-runners USG include Irish man among their ranks

There’s an Irish connection to Europe’s most unlikely title challenge. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise lead the Belgian First Division A table by seven points in their first top flight season for 48 years. It’s a fairytale story in a league where Anderlecht, Bruges and Genk have won 21 of the last 24 titles.

USG’s Sporting Director is 43-year-old Chris O’Loughlin, who was born in Limerick, lived in Shannon and spent some of his childhood in South Africa, before moving back to his parents’ home town of Belfast. After spells with Cliftonville and Larne, he began his coaching career in South African townships where he says, “You could call it grassroots but there was no grass on those pitches.” Subsequent jobs in the Congo, Australia, at Charlton Athletic and in Belgium saw him move to Saint-Gilloise whose progress has been a tribute to assiduous team building.

With players from 15 different countries, USG and league top scorer is German striker Deniz Undav who two years ago was in the Belgian third division.

O’Loughlin places great store in courage and the ability to overcome adversity. “These guys came through that,” he says about the players at the Brussels club he declares is, “very easy to fall in love with.”