Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford: Three lions on different paths

Eamonn Sweeney

They’re the good, the bad and the apparently unhappy. Six months on from the penalty shootout where their misses cost England victory in the European Championships final, things have panned out very differently for Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

Back then, Gareth Southgate’s decision to select Saka ahead of Sancho for England’s matches against the Czech Republic, Germany and Denmark came as a surprise. The subsequent divergence of their fortunes has been such that the surprise now would be if any manager selected Sancho ahead of Saka.

