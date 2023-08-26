Bruno Fernandes snaps back at Manchester United’s critics after dramatic comeback against 10-man Forest

Manchester United 3 Nottingham Forest 2

Bruno Fernandes insisted Manchester United’s players appreciate what it means to play for the club after another lacklustre performance saw them stagger to a 3-2 win against ten-man Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have stumbled into the new campaign, with a fortunate home win against Wolves followed by a disappointing drop-off in last weekend’s defeat at Tottenham.

United boss Erik ten Hag accused some of his players of not doing their jobs in London and will have been furious by the meek start on Saturday that allowed Forest to race into a two-goal lead.

Fernandes came under particular criticism after Spurs and led United’s turnaround, scoring the match-winning penalty shortly after drawing the foul that saw Joe Worrall sent off.

While United deserve credit for coming back from 2-0 down, this was another worrying performance from Ten Hag’s side, with Fernandes feeling the need to defend his team-mates.

"We know what it means to be a Manchester United player. We know this shirt demands a lot and we are ready for that.” said the United skipper.

"The team showed great spirit, passion and desire. We just need to be aware that we can’t concede so early.

"It wasn’t the perfect start for us, but we kept control, kept the ball and started doing the right things. They defended well with a lot of players and it was difficult to get through, but we got the result and that’s the most important thing.

"I knew we had time to change the situation, but we kept calm. We started to keep the ball at the back and gain confidence, and after that the game was always on our side. We created a lot of shots in the first half. Overall, the performance was really good apart from those four minutes.”

Ferdandes’ view that United had performed well against Forest was not shared by too many inside Old Trafford, who witnessed another unconvincing display from Ten Hag’s team.

"Horror start, but the character of the team was brilliant,” said Ten Hag.

"We stayed so calm and so composed. We stuck to our belief, stuck to our plan, played some good football and scored three good goals. It was a great comeback.

"With all respect to Forest, we can’t allow them [those goals]. They were easy give-aways. It’s crazy, but sometimes games go like this. As I said, we stayed calm.

"It’s a marker, absolutely. We’ve seen this team can bounce back. If you have such a start, you need to get over it. It’s not easy, but compliments to the team.

"We have the personality. In certain moments, we can definitely improve, but in general, this team has the character to bounce back all the time."

United will need to improve dramatically on this performance in their next two matches against Arsenal and Brighton, with the alarm bells ringing for Ten Hag after a shaky start to the season.