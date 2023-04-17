Bruno Fernandes pulls the strings in frustrating defeat for Forest boss Steve Cooper

The captain’s armband may have been worn by Harry Maguire, but Bruno Fernandes is the leader driving Manchester United towards a return to the Champions League.

Fernandes possesses a unique ability to frustrate opposing players, and rival supporters, and at the City Ground here was another spiky performance which will have done little to improve his reputation as the Premier League’s master moaner.

Yet the Portuguese is also United’s inspiration and the midfielder who dictates the tempo, proving indispensable to Erik ten Hag as the prospect of a top-four finish edges closer.

Fernandes provided the crucial pass for United’s first goal, eventually bundled in by Antony, and was only denied getting on the scoresheet himself by the brilliance of Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

Ten Hag will never underplay the importance of Fernandes, whose qualities will be even more required as United struggle with injuries in key positions. Since making his United debut in February 2020, Fernandes is one of just two players in the big-five European leagues to register at least 50 goals (60) and 50 assists (50) across all competitions, after Lionel Messi (80 goals, 59 assists). Serial irritant, perhaps, but also a serial winner.

Fernandes said: “The result is most important, we want to get points because we want to be in the Champions League next season.

“We want to be in the top four this season, obviously. I want to get my goals, but the team comes first.”

With United’s injury crisis deepening, this was a test passed by Ten Hag’s depleted squad and a welcome win on the road.

While Marcus Rashford was absent, Lisandro Martinez has been ruled out for the season with a fractured foot and Raphael Varane is expected to miss up to three weeks. Luke Shaw missed a third successive match and United’s preparations also sustained further disruption shortly before kick-off when Marcel Sabitzer picked up an injury in the warm-up.

Read More

That injury list means Maguire is now temporarily back at the heart of United’s defence, alongside Victor Lindelof, so securing a clean sheet will have given Ten Hag huge encouragement ahead of a pivotal stage in the campaign.

Maguire endured an eventful afternoon, having to play for 87 minutes on a yellow card after hauling down Taiwo Awoniyi on the halfway line. He had to suffer chants of “Leicester reject” from the home fans and was clearly rattled, passing the ball out of play under no pressure and then escaping a handball decision in the United penalty area after a VAR review.

In the 24th minute, he appeared to head Morgan Gibbs-White’s corner off his own post, but he did recover to produce a fine performance.

​Ten Hag said: “Defending is for all 11 players, how we do, but of course the back four, you always pay a lot of attention on that and they defended really well. They dominated the opponents, the co-operation was very good. The rest of the defence, apart from maybe really early in the game, I can’t remember a defensive transition moment, so their positioning was really good, really solid and really concentrated.”

Forest’s head coach Steve Cooper continues to face an uncertain future. It is now 10 matches without a win and the club remains underneath the dreaded dotted line. Evangelos Marinakis, the club’s owner, was not present at the City Ground but his demand for results to improve “immediately” has not produced a reaction. Despite the criticism which has been hurled in his direction, Marinakis has shown patience so far but Cooper’s position will once again be thrown into the spotlight after another defeat.

Forest are also struggling with many injuries and face Liverpool at Anfield next weekend.

They have now lost four times against United this season without scoring a goal, and Cooper was angry with the decision not to award Forest a penalty or dismiss Maguire for a second caution over the apparent handball incident.

Cooper said: “I do think it is a really bad error, one from the referee on the pitch and for the VAR not to give it.

“They apologised last week and are going to have to apologise again, which means absolutely nothing. It is too many times for me [this season] and we are on the back end of another one this week.

“I am not going to hide behind a penalty decision, and we know that we have to turn the performances into results. There is a lot of scrutiny on us due to our league position and the time of the season that it is.”

Forest did start well, but United had been creating chances and the excellent Navas was finally beaten in the 32nd minute.

After Anthony Martial dispossessed Danilo, he was sent clear inside the area by Fernandes and although his shot was saved by Navas the loose ball rolled into Antony’s path and he could not miss.

Fernandes was denied twice by Navas in the second half, with the first save a spectacular tip onto the crossbar, but Diogo Dalot converted from close range 14 minutes from time with his first ever league goal for the club.

United’s victory lifted them into third place and ensured they have now surpassed last season’s points total of 58. A top-four finish appears inevitable.

Read More

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2023]