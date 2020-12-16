Bruce reveals 'scary' impact of Covid

Steve Bruce has urged people not to underestimate the risks Covid-19 poses for young adults as he revealed two players at Newcastle United have suffered severe symptoms and will not be able to play for weeks.

Bruce added that the three players who played against West Bromwich Albion that also caught the virus were big doubts to start against Leeds United tonight because of fatigue associated with their recovery from Covid-19, while two staff members remain seriously ill.

Sunderland also reported a Covid outbreak, with eight players affected, but their plea to have last night's League One fixture against AFC Wimbledon postponed was rejected by the English Football League.

Newcastle have not said how many positive tests they had when the training ground was shut down for 10 days this month, though it is understood it was well into double figures and some players are still unable to train due to symptoms.

"The big thing is fatigue and the way it has left you feeling tired," said Bruce, whose side have won their last two Premier League games. "The players are fit, healthy and young, and for the vast majority, it washes over them. But unfortunately, for two of the players, it has not washed over them. If you ever underestimated this thing, then don't. You're talking about elite professionals here, and the way it got hold of everybody was quite scary stuff." (© Daily Telegraph, London)

