Brighton’s squad planning can teach Reds a lesson

The word that best describes Jurgen Klopp’s demeanour after his Liverpool side had been eviscerated by Brighton is this: embarrassed. As he undertook his media duties, a coach prone to anger when things do not go his way looked sheepish, as if he wanted the ground to open up in front of him. It was the worst setback of his career, he said.

Though he might take some comfort from this: while it is true that Liverpool were as poor as they have been this disappointing season, their shambolic performance was not the only cause of their demise. As Klopp noted, Brighton were superb. Not many would have kept pace with them on this sort of form. “It was a very organised team against a not very organised team,” was his astute assessment.

It is a growing phenomenon this season: the Premier League’s new band of middle-ranking sides are regularly outwitting the established clubs. And there is a reason Brentford won at Manchester City, a reason Fulham beat Chelsea, a reason Brighton won at Manchester United that goes beyond their opponents’ issues. Tempting as it might be to dwell on hints of decline, what may be more fruitful is to understand why they won, rather than fixate on why their opponent lost.

​Klopp was right to describe Brighton as organised, but there is a coherence about the club that goes beyond the tactical display on the pitch. Like Brentford, there is much in their overall structure that even an operation as successful as that at Anfield could learn from. Take their personnel. Liverpool fans have spent much of this season of stumbles pointing to who is missing. Virgil van Djik in the treatment room, Darwin Nunez in red card exile, Luis Diaz’s reputation growing with every game he is unavailable: the players not on the pitch are as talked about as those on it.

But Brighton went into this game with Leandro Trossard, their best player and the man who scored a hat-trick in the reverse fixture at Anfield, unavailable because of a dispute with his manager. Yet the forward’s absence proved irrelevant. The 18-year-old Co Meath man Evan Ferguson stepped into Trossard’s role and played superbly, holding up play with mature authority, closely involved in two of the goals.

Ferguson is the latest in a long line of clever Brighton signings made apparently under the noses of the big club scouting networks.

In midfield, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson were made to look leaden-footed by Brighton’s brilliant Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister. Both of these players were available on the open market. Liverpool’s small army of analysts, like those at Manchester United and Chelsea, decided to overlook them. Yet what a difference either player would make to this Liverpool team, providing some oomph to a midfield ossifying by the week.

The other thing Brighton do that should be a lesson to their alleged superiors is the manner in which they allow such players to develop. Admittedly, time is a commodity more available than it is at the bigger clubs, where success has to be instantaneous, but the way Solly March has transformed from a League One player into a Premier League match winner is instructive. His two goals here were of a sort Mohammed Salah might covet.

​Alongside him, there were two veterans, discarded by the big boys, but at Brighton recognised as still having much to offer. True, Liverpool discard Adam Lallana and the United and Arsenal old boy Danny Welbeck – who scored a delightful goal – might no longer have the stamina for 90 minutes. Yet their cameos here were decisive.

But what the Trossard affair best demonstrates is the way Brighton seem so able to find ready-made replacements; quickly, smoothly not only to slip into the system, but to enhance it. While Liverpool supporters still lament the departure of Sadio Mane, at Brighton they just get on with it. You suspect if Caicedo and Mac Allister do eventually find themselves at Anfield or Old Trafford, Brighton will quickly sort out replacements.

Even when the manager goes, they cope. Roberto de Zerbi, brought in when Graham Potter was snapped up by Chelsea in September under the impression that he was the sole architect of success at the Amex, already looks like the ideal appointment. He has added a touch of Italian ruthlessness to Potter’s charges. He has also taken on Trossard and won. What he recognises is this: at Brighton it is the system that counts, not the individual.

