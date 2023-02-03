Brighton’s Evan Ferguson could even play this weekend as he appears to suffer little ill-effect from horror tackle

Evan Ferguson could play for Brighton in tomorrow's Premier League clash with Bournemouth after Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi confirmed the Irish teenager avoided serious injury last Sunday.

There were fears that the 18-year-old would face a lengthy layoff after requiring scans on his knee following a shocking challenge from Fabinho in the FA Cup win over Liverpool.

However, early indications were positive and they have been backed up by further exploration, which confirmed the talented striker suffered bone bruising rather than any kind of ligament issue.

He may yet miss the Bournemouth clash as a precaution, but a return in February is certain and the striker should therefore be fine for Ireland's Euro qualifier with France in March.

"We will see (for Bournemouth game)," said De Zerbi at his weekly press conference. "The injury is not so bad and maybe he can play tomorrow or the next game."

Ferguson will undergo a fitness test to ascertain if the Bournemouth encounter has come too soon.

Meanwhile, Burnley boss Vincent Kompany says he has no concerns about Michael Obafemi's attitude after his arrival to the club following a fractious end to his time with Swansea.

Obafemi's head was turned by Burnley interest in the summer window, with the proposed switch collapsing. It impacted on his standing with Swansea, where Russell Martin eventually froze him out of his plans.

The striker has joined a club with a strong chance of promotion and may have to be patient, but Kompany is confident he has brought in the right type of character.

"I come from Brussels and if you grow up in Brussels and you have a team like Anderlecht, then everyone comes with a bit of flavour and a taste," he said.

“For me, the most important thing to check is fundamentally is the person a good person or a bad person? Can they be told and coached and accept it?

“On that side I’m not worried. The rest of it, everybody has to have an opportunity to grow and improve.

“We have done (the initial loan deal) in a way that is smart for us as a club. There is a big upside and little risk.

“His profile, his speed, he has been well coached for many years, so there’s a huge advantage for him and us in that he will assimilate quickly.

“The only thing is, and he knows because I have been honest with him, is he is on his own pathway and we want to get him fit and 100 per cent,” he continued.

“There’s no rush. He just needs to get 100 per cent fit and bring that smile to the team and all will be well.”