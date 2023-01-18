Brighton to add to Irish contingent as deal for former Cork City striker Mark O’Mahony nears completion

Brighton are set to add to their Irish contingent with a deal to bring in Cork City striker Mark O'Mahony for an initial figure in the region of £50,000 expected to be wrapped up in the coming days.

Negotiations between the clubs are at an advanced stage with the transfer set to include a number of clauses that will significantly benefit City over the longer term if the well regarded front man makes waves across the water.

The Carrigaline native moved from his local club to the Leesiders underage ranks in 2019 and excelled from the outset, while also breaking into the Irish international set-up where he was won caps at U17, U18 and U19 level.

He made his senior debut for City last March and was on the fringes of Colin Healy's promotion winning squad.

O'Mahony - who is represented by former Ireland and Manchester City midfielder Stephen Ireland - had a release clause in the professional deal he signed last January but there was scope for the clubs to barter on the terms and conditions of the final arrangement.

No hitches are anticipated with O'Mahony to join the Seagulls U23 set-up initially.

He is following a well trodden path with man of the moment Evan Ferguson (Bohemians), Andrew Moran (Bray), James Furlong (Shamrock Rovers), Leigh Kavanagh (Bray), Killian Cahill (Shamrock Rovers) and recent arrival Jamie Mullins (Bohemians) all in situ at a club that has recruited heavily from Ireland.