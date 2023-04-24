Brighton play waiting game on Irish star Evan Ferguson’s return from injury

Brighton are playing the waiting game on Ireland striker Evan Ferguson as manager Roberto de Zerbi is unsure if the Dubliner will be fit to face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League this week.

Ferguson travelled to London with the Seagulls party for their FA Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester United but he was not fit enough to make the matchday squad.

There was hope that Ferguson (18) would be available to feature against Forest on Wednesday but as he takes in the Cup loss, de Zerbi has to be patient.

"I don't know if Evan (Ferguson) can play on Wednesday, maybe not. Danny Welbeck I don't know if it's a big problem or not," De Zerbi said after the defeat to United.

"But we will be ready to fight and to play with the ball and try to command the play in another game."

Injuries to Ferguson and Welbeck leaves de Zerbi with only one fit senior striker, Deniz Undav.

Stephen Kenny and his medical team are closely following Ferguson’s fitness situation, though it’s expected that his injury is only short-term and he will feature for the Seagulls before the Premier League season ends.