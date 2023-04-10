Brighton pair – Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister – are top of Ten Hag’s shopping list

Erik ten Hag will target a central midfielder this summer, with Brighton pair Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister on the shortlist of potential signings.

Ten Hag has used Bruno Fernandes as a deep-lying midfielder effectively, while Casemiro has completed a four-match suspension and Christian Eriksen has been injured. But the midfield remains a priority area to strengthen, along with a striker.

United attempted to sign Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, who worked with Ten Hag at Ajax, last summer but the Netherlands midfielder stayed in Catalonia, where he has been a key player in putting Barca within sight of the La Liga title.

Other midfielders have been shortlisted by United, including the two Brighton midfielders who are on the radar of several Premier League clubs. Caicedo, the Colombia midfielder, wanted to join Arsenal in the January transfer window but the league leaders’ offers were not accepted by Brighton. They also have an interest in West Ham’s Declan Rice.

Caicedo, 21, has since extended his contract at the Amex Stadium until 2027, while team-mate Mac Allister signed a new deal in October. In both cases, Premier League clubs will explore whether there are agreements to allow them to leave, with both likely to be valued in excess of £70 million.

Mac Allister, 24, won the World Cup with Argentina since agreeing fresh terms and has sparked interest from several clubs after arriving at Brighton in 2019 from Argentinos Juniors.

Manchester City are also looking at midfield options as Ilkay Gundogan is coming to the end of his contract with no agreement yet over a new deal. Chelsea were linked with Mac Allister during the brief tenure of former Brighton manager Graham Potter.

Ten Hag would welcome more competition in central midfield. Casemiro and Eriksen are his first choice as starters, supported by Scott McTominay, who scored the opening goal against Everton in the 2-0 win on Saturday.

Marcel Sabitzer, who is on loan from Bayern Munich until the end of the season, played further forward, in a No 10 role, while Bruno shifted back as a deep-lying playmaker from his usual advanced position. Brazil midfielder Fred came off the bench.

“When you miss players you have to find solutions as a manager,” Ten Hag said. “When Casemiro and Eriksen were available there was no need to bring Bruno down, but when you miss them you have to bring a solution from the back to bring the build-up, progress the ball to attack. Bruno’s playing brilliant games.”

The win over Everton was the 10th consecutive match in which Harry Maguire had started and won for United. The centre-back says he has not enjoyed being on the bench but feels has not been “frozen out”.

Ten Hag has been using him as United chase a cup treble, with Europa League ties against Sevilla and an FA Cup semi-final against Brighton to come.

“I’m not going to say I love it, or that I like it. I don’t. I want to play every game and I have done for the last eight years of my career,” Maguire said. “Also I have to respect the manager and his decisions and respect how good the competition is at centre-back at this club.

“It is not like I’ve been frozen out or not been involved. I’m still playing a lot of games, but obviously as a footballer I want to play every game. But I’m sure every other centre-back in the dressing room does as well, and the manager cannot play all four.

“If you ask anyone in the dressing room how well I train, I train hard and competitively in everything I do, whether it is a small-sided game or possession, and I always do extras. Every time I’ve been given an opportunity for the club this year and for country in the World Cup and qualifiers, I felt like I’ve been in a really good place and I’m performing really well.”

Marcus Rashford limped off with a groin injury and will have a scan to determine the damage before it is determined whether he will have a spell on the sidelines.