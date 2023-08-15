Brighton owner serves notice on Ireland star Evan Ferguson – Seagulls want him for at least five more years

Brighton have told potential bidders for Ireland man Evan Ferguson they plan to hold on to the forward for at least five years.

Ferguson’s good start to the season, a goal in the first game of the new Premier League, has again raised his profile, and with figures like Gary Lineker, Jamie Carragher and Alan Shearer all touting the 18-year-old as a potential signing for a bigger Premier League club (Lineker has recommended his former club Tottenham to make a bid), his name will feature before the transfer window closes.

Brighton have already banked €180million this summer from the sales of Alexis McAllister, Moises Caicedo and Robert Sánchez, so there’s no pressure to cash in on Ferguson.

Asked today on Talksport when they would do a deal for Ferguson, Brighton CEO Paul Barber said: “In Evan’s case, it’ll be in at least five years’ time.

“Ultimately, the technical staff are making the key decisions on where a player is in his development, whether he needs more first-team games or needs to go on loan or if we need to trade earlier or later.

“Ultimately, it’s going to be a collective decision, but it’s driven by the technical staff and we’re relying on them to make those judgements regarding the players’ development.

“There are times when it’s better for us to keep a player in and around our first-team group, training with us and getting the odd first team appearance from the bench or in cup games, while on other occasions, it’s better for them to go out on loan in Europe.

"And others, it’s better for them to stay in this country and be somewhere where we can keep a far closer eye on them.

“For those decisions, Tony and I leave them to the technical staff and we only really get involved when we get to the financial decisions and where we go next.”