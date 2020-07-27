Brighton complete signing of Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana

Brighton have completed the signing of midfielder Adam Lallana from Liverpool.

Lallana, 32, out of contract at Liverpool after joining in 2014 from Southampton, returns to the south coast having agreed a three-year contract with the Seagulls.

Brighton boss Graham Potter told the club's official website: "Adam is a really exciting signing for us, someone I'm sure the supporters will be really looking forward to seeing play as and when things are able to begin to return to normal.

"To have both his experience and quality out on the pitch will be a great addition for us, and I know he will be an excellent role model for our younger players in the squad."

Lallana, who has won 34 senior caps for England, made 22 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions this season.

He last appeared for Jurgen Klopp's side in their home win against Bournemouth in March in their last Premier League game before the season was suspended.

The former Southampton midfielder was a Champions League winner with Liverpool last season and helped the club end their 30-year wait for an English top-flight title.

Lallana has made 196 Premier League appearances in total, scoring 30 goals and appeared for England in both the 2014 World Cup and 2016 European Championships.

PA Media